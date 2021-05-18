RALEIGH — A Boone businessman was arrested Thursday, May 6, on felony and misdemeanor tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
William David Gindlesperger, 57, with a business at 3100 N.C. 105 S., Boone, was charged with two counts of embezzlement of state property, two counts of attempt to evade or defeat individual income tax and one count of willful failure to file a North Carolina individual income tax return.
The charges against Gindlesperger resulted from an investigation by special agents with the NCDOR’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.
Arrest warrants alleged that Gindlesperger, Owner of Curiosity Consignment, embezzled, misapplied and converted to his own use $148,291.30 in North Carolina sales tax between Aug. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2018.
“During this time, Gindlesperger was the responsible person of the business and acting as an agent of the State, who was under a duty to collect, hold in trust and remit North Carolina Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue,” the NCDOR said in a statement.
Warrants alleged that Gindlesperger knowingly filed false and fraudulent North Carolina individual income tax returns for tax years 2016 and 2017 that understated his taxable income. In addition, Gindlesperger was required to file a North Carolina individual income tax return for the tax year 2018, but failed to file the return.
Gindlesperger appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $500,000 unsecured bond. A first appearance was scheduled for May 7 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh, and the case was continued to May 27.
