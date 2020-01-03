BOONE — An auditing firm contracted by the town of Boone said last month that it found no issues in an audit of the town’s 2018-19 financial statements.
“(Boone Finance Director) Amy (Davis) and her staff handled about $26 million this year,” said Jason D. Carpenter, a CPA with Combs, Tennant & Carpenter, at the Dec. 16 Boone Town Council meeting, where the town’s audit results and annual financial report were presented. “Our assessment of internal controls didn’t note any findings.”
For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019, total assets of $118.4 million exceeded total liabilities of $46.8 million, a difference — or net position — of $71.6 million, according to the annual financial report.
The town’s net position increased by $2.8 million “as a result of increases in the business-type activities’ net position,” the report stated. Business-type activities are those that the town charges customers to provide, including water and sewer services.
“However, the largest portion (60.86 percent) reflects the town’s net investment in capital assets (e.g. land, buildings, machinery and equipment),” the report stated. “The town uses these capital assets to provide services to citizens; consequently, these assets are not available for future spending.”
Long-term liabilities increased by 1.12 percent, or $526,600, primarily due to the increase in pension and other post-employment benefits liabilities, the report stated.
At the close of the fiscal year, the town’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $15,828,881, with a net increase of $204,512 in the fund balance. The unassigned fund balance for the General Fund was $10,683,180, or 67.77 percent of total General Fund expenditures for the fiscal year, according to the report.
The state’s Local Government Commission recommends that local governments retain an undesignated General Fund balance of at least 8 percent of expenditures, but the town sets a higher goal of 35 percent.
The town’s property tax collection rate in 2018-19 was 99.37 percent, which Carpenter said was “incredibly high.”
Total long-term debt obligations at the end of the fiscal year amounted to $44.4 million.
“North Carolina General Statutes limit the amount of general obligation debt that a unit of government can issue (to) up to 8 percent of the total assessed value of taxable property located within that government’s boundaries,” the report stated. “The legal debt margin for the town is $84,773,613.”
The town no longer has a current bond rating, as the town has no publicly held outstanding bonded debt, the report noted. The last ratings held by the town were an A bond rating from Standard & Poor’s and A2 from Moody’s Investor Services.
