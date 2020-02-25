BOONE — The Boone Town Council voted unanimously on Feb. 20 to propose to accept a $1.08 million offer from Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC to purchase the town’s Public Works Department property on East King Street.
The sale is pending, however, with a 10-day upset period in effect in which a higher offer can be submitted. If a higher offer is submitted, it would then set off another 10-day period until no additional qualifying bid is received.
The deal would also be subject to an extended inspection period during which the buyer would have the right to terminate the purchase, according to Tony di Santi, an attorney representing the buyer. If the sale is finalized, the closing date would be no earlier than July 2, which Boone Town Manager John Ward said would allow the town to align the sale and subsequent lease of the property with its budget cycle.
The offer amount was said to be the “list price” for the property, which the town is selling along with the Blowing Rock Road police department property as it prepares to relocate several town departments to a new municipal complex in East Boone.
Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC is a company of the Brinker family of Blowing Rock, who are responsible for the revitalization of the Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop, di Santi noted.
Under the proposed terms of the purchase agreement, the town would lease the property from the buyers for a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years for $7,700 per month, with the rate to increase after the first two years.
Boone Town Council Member Loretta Clawson asked what the town would do if it was not ready to relocate the Public Works Department within five years. Town attorney Allison Meade said the town could attempt to negotiate an extended lease period with the owner.
Town Council Member Sam Furgiuele said he felt the five-year period would motivate the town to move forward on the municipal complex.
“We can do this within this timeframe,” Ward added.
Ward noted previously that the Public Works building received interest due in part to its location across the street from an approved hotel project.
Ward recently told the council that he will present a site plan for the municipal complex at a meeting in the near future.
