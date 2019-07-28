BOONE — The 24-hour boil water advisory issued for town of Boone water customers was lifted as of 12:25 p.m. on July 29.
“Water plant staff have completed testing throughout the system and have not discovered any safety concerns,” stated Boone Public Works Director Rick Miller. “It has now been verified that the town water system is safe and (water) no longer needs to be boiled.”
Customers using the town’s water — including businesses and residents — were under the advisory starting July 28 due to a water main break. The water main break was noticed around 7:15 a.m. and was located above the intersection of Meadowview Drive and Rogers Drive.
Water to the immediate area was shut off around 8 a.m. Boone Town Manager John Ward said it was an 8-inch water line, and Miller said he was unsure what caused the break. Water department staff repaired the leak later that evening and conducted testing procedures throughout the following morning.
A part of Meadowview Drive in the area of the water main break was closed while crews did the repairs. Customers in the immediate area of the break were without water while the break was repaired.
Since the water pressure dropped below the required level, Miller said the state requires that the town issue a boil water advisory for all town of Boone customers. According to AppHealthCare, periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increases the potential for introduction of bacteria in the water. As samples take 24 hours to examine, the town was placed under the advisory until the following day when the water was deemed negative for bacteria.
During a boil water advisory, the Division of Water Resources advises consumers to boil water used for human consumption for one minute — including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation — or use bottled water until further notice.
AppHealthCare was encouraging restaurants, child care facilities, health care facilities and other institutions to use specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the NC Environmental Health Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Guidance Manual for suggestions during a boil water advisory. To learn more about the specific guidance, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare's health director, said the agency contacted more than 210 facilities in the Boone area about the advisory. AppHealthCare received about 15 inquiries from full service restaurants and child care facilities that were primarily asking clarifying questions, Greene said.
"While it is unfortunate, we do believe that the facilities we spoke with were able to adjust their usual operations so they could continue operating," Greene said.
David Jackson, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce president, said he had been in several businesses that had posted signs about the water issue, with many experiencing some sort of disruption in services they could provide. Jackson noticed that Chick-Fil-A was closed until 3 p.m. on July 29 due to the issues. Greene added that some establishments — such as iHop — had closed due to corporate protocol.
"Obviously this is an inconvenience to many businesses at this critical time of year, but I don’t know anyone who is not understanding of the reason for the order," Jackson said. "Safety of residents and customers must be the first priority, so while this step is inconvenient, it is very necessary."
Jackson added that he thinks a situation like this does emphasize how a small business can take a critical blow to their opportunity to make business-sustaining revenue.
"Just a few hours of down time can make a big difference," Jackson said. "We appreciate the town of Boone Public Works staff for jumping on this issue so quickly to minimize that down time. We hope that our community will rally around those that have been affected by this issue and perhaps will patronize their favorite establishment tonight or tomorrow and help them make up for it."
For more information on the water main break, contact the Public Works Department at (828) 268-6250.
