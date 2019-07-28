BOONE — Customers using town of Boone water — including businesses and residents — will be on a boil water advisory starting July 28 for 24 hours due to a water main break.
Public Works Director Rick Miller said the water main break was noticed around 7:15 a.m. and is located above the intersection of Meadowview Drive and Rogers Drive. Water to the immediate area was shut off around 8 a.m. Boone Town Manager John Ward said it was an 8-inch water line, and Miller said he was unsure what caused the break.
Crews were still on scene repairing the break as of 10 a.m. Miller estimated that the break would take four to six hours to repair. Meadowview Drive from Greenway Road to U.S. 321 will be closed until it's repaired, Miller said.
Customers in the immediate area of the break will be without water while the break is repaired, according to Boone Police. Those outside of the immediate area should start regaining water once the pressure builds back up.
Water Customers may experience some “banging” in the pipes when water service is restored, according to AppHealthCare. This is due to air that has entered the pipes, and is no cause for alarm. The water may also appear cloudy, which is also caused by air in the pipes. This discoloration should clear up after the water runs for a few minutes, the agency stated.
Since the water pressure dropped below the required level, Miller said the state requires that the town issue a boil water advisory for all town of Boone customers. Employees of the water plant were collecting water samples around 9:30 a.m., and Miller said he hoped to submit those samples by around noon.
As samples take 24 hours to examine, Miller estimated that the ban could be lifted as soon as noon on July 29 if the samples are deemed negative for bacteria. If the sample reads positive for bacteria, the ban would extend another 24 hours.
"We definitely need everybody to boil their water for drinking purposes," Miller said.
According to AppHealthCare, Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increases the potential for introduction of bacteria in the water. The Division of Water Resources advises consumers to boil water used for human consumption for one minute — including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation — or use bottled water until further notice.
“We are encouraging restaurants, childcare facilities, healthcare facilities and other institutions to use specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the NC Environmental Health Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Guidance Manual for North Carolina which provides information on hand washing, food preparation, dish washing, consumption of water, overall bacterial control and how to alert healthcare patients about this advisory” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare's health director, in a statement.
To learn more about the specific guidance, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
Contact Boone Police at (828) 268-6900 or the water treatment facility at (828) 268-6999 with questions or assistance.
