LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy crews and staff are prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted today and this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
While the exact path of the storm can change, the current forecast indicates it will pass over the Blue Ridge Energy service area with the majority of impacts occurring Friday afternoon, overnight and into Saturday. If the storm path continues as forecasted, our service area will experience three to seven inches of rainfall and bring significant wind gusts ranging from 20 miles per hour to up to 50 miles per hour in higher elevations.
Blue Ridge Energy advises members to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:
Report outages using any of the following options:
Call 1-800-448-2383
Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
The cooperative recommends having the following on hand to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:
Flashlights with extra batteries
NOAA Weather Radio (or, sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table)
Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups
First aid kit, including prescription medications
Extra water for drinking and cooking
Nonperishable food items
Non-perishable food
Manual can opener
Safety warning: If you see a downed power line, stay far away. Downed lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous, even deadly. Only a line technician should handle downed power lines. Report a downed power line immediately to Blue Ridge Energy by calling 1-800-451-5474 and holding to speaking to a representative. For more safety and preparedness tips, visit: www.blueridgeenergy.com/news-center/storm-room.
Blue Ridge Electric serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
