WATAUGA — As a community-based electricity, propane and fuels provider, Blue Ridge Energy announced on March 12 that it is taking precautions amid growing concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus).
As part of its comprehensive culture of safety, Blue Ridge Energy stated it is taking steps to prepare for potential impacts of COVID-19 to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to electric members as well as propane and fuels customers.
Following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Blue Ridge Energy reviewed and updated its Emergency Response Plan to safeguard operations while protecting the well-being and safety of employees and those they serve, the organization stated.
"We have policies and procedures in place to ensure the continuity of operations," according to Blue Ridge Energy. "As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we will give careful consideration and follow CDC and local health authorities’ recommendations regarding public office access. We are currently canceling all public gatherings and business meetings at our offices."
In order to protect members, employees and communities to minimize potential spread, Blue Ridge Energy strongly encourages the public to utilize its services online at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and by phone — this includes bill pay options. Users can also use the mobile app at www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app and kiosks at www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks.
Community members are urged to take everyday precautions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases as recommended by the CDC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These include:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
- Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, or by do so by use of an elbow (the vampire cough or sneeze)
- Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe frequently
- Avoid shaking hands or hugging
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick with a distance of six feet or more
- Stay home sick
- It is not recommended that people who are well wear a facemask, but facemasks should be used by those who show symptoms of COVID-19 or other flu or flu-like symptoms to help prevent the spread of disease to others.
Community members are also asked to stay extra vigilant about cyber scams regarding COVID-19. Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes, according to Blue Ridge Energy. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19.
For questions or concerns, contact 1-(800) 451-5474 or visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com. Members and customers are encouraged to stay tuned to updates from Blue Ridge Energy's website or by visiting the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.
New River Light and Power
New River Light and Power stated on March 12 that it remained open. However, out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about COVID-19, the organization encouraged customers to utilize online tools offered through its customer portal and mobile app — NRLP Connect — for bill payment and other services.
Additionally, as an operating unit of Appalachian State University, New River Light and Power stated it follow any and all guidance from the university regarding COVID-19.
"The health and safety of our customers, employees and the community is our top concern during this time," stated New River Light and Power.
For questions and concerns, call (828) 264-3671. New River Light and Power will provide updates as available via its website at nrlp.appstate.edu.
