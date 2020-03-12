LENOIR — As a precaution for Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and readiness, Blue Ridge Energy is closing its offices to the public beginning Monday, March 16.
Blue Ridge Energy has activated a plan to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to our electric members and propane and fuels customers.
A decision will be made regarding reopening to the public as the COVID-19 health threat evolves, based on guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Members and customers are encouraged help prevent potential spread of the COVID-19 by doing business with Blue Ridge Energy through online, telephone and other available resources:
- www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com: Access your electric or propane and fuels account. Make a payment. Track your energy usage. Contact us by email or chat.
- Mobile apps for electric and propane and fuels: https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app where you can make a payment, schedule a delivery, report an outage, or contact us.
- Call us at 1-800-451-5474: make a payment, check your account, or report an outage.
- Kiosks to pay by cash and check are available at each district office and other locations: https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks. Additionally, drop boxes are available at some office locations.
- You can also mail payments to Blue Ridge Energy: PO Box 112, Lenoir, NC, 28645.
All public gatherings and business meetings at the offices have also been cancelled.
Community members are also asked to stay extra vigilant about cyber scams regarding COVID-19. Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes, according to Blue Ridge Energy. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19.
For questions or concerns, contact 1-(800) 451-5474 or visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com. Members and customers are encouraged to stay tuned to updates from Blue Ridge Energy's website or by visiting the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.
New River Light and Power
New River Light and Power stated on March 12 that it remained open. However, out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about COVID-19, the organization encouraged customers to utilize online tools offered through its customer portal and mobile app — NRLP Connect — for bill payment and other services.
Additionally, as an operating unit of Appalachian State University, New River Light and Power stated it follow any and all guidance from the university regarding COVID-19.
"The health and safety of our customers, employees and the community is our top concern during this time," stated New River Light and Power.
For questions and concerns, call (828) 264-3671. New River Light and Power will provide updates as available via its website at nrlp.appstate.edu.
