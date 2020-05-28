BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Town Council members met May 21 to discuss the town's entering into Phase 2 and specifically how it will handle several upcoming parks and recreation events, including its annual summer camp, the opening of the town's pool and its July 4 celebration.
Blowing Rock Parks and Rec Director Jennifer Brown addressed each topic and the council members' concerns, most of which revolved around protecting the health of community members while still providing summer entertainment, specifically for children.
Brown said that “there are recreation departments that are going to have summer camp, but that's because they have rec centers with lots of rooms, and they can have smaller groups of kids.”
“Even if we decided we wanted to have summer camp, we don't have the facilities to keep kids separated, and we wouldn't be able to accommodate all of the ones that we have registered right now,” Brown said, noting that the town has a “good reputation for summer camp,” and she doesn't want to present a “different” camp that children may not enjoy as much.
Council members unanimously voted to cancel the summer 2020 camp and issue refunds to individuals who have already registered children for the camp.
Brown mentioned that she and her team are exploring possible virtual alternatives.
The town council also discussed at length the topic of opening the town pool, which was scheduled to open during Memorial Day weekend, with Brown noting that “on a good year” the town may lose “$30,000 maintaining the pool.”
“This is giving (Parks and Rec) the opportunity to do other things — the creativity part — that I think your team wants to do,” said Council Member Sue Sweeting, noting that enforcing guidelines set by Phase 2 would be “impossible” at the Blowing Rock facility.
The council made no official recommendation regarding the pool's opening, deciding instead to “leave it up” to the Parks and Rec Department, along with the town manager.
Brown assured the council that if the department does decide to open the pool, “it will be late June or early July” before it does so.
Additionally, the Blowing Rock Town Council recommended that the town Parks and Rec Department also cancel all town-sponsored July 4 holiday events, including its fireworks display at the golf course, in an effort to encourage social distancing and ease demands on public service departments such as the fire and police departments.
Council members and Brown discussed putting on a smaller fireworks display “high enough that kids can see them over the trees.” Council Member Doug Matheson said, “We don't have to have them go up that high (as high as usual), for kids to enjoy them.”
No alternative events have been scheduled for July 4 as of May 26.
Also during the May 21 special meeting, Town Manager Shane Fox told town council members that, because of budget cuts and the TDA's estimated 40 percent in revenue loss, the AppalCART shuttle in Blowing Rock will not be running this summer.
“Speaking with AppalCART Director Craig Hughes, there was some concern of how many folks we could put on the shuttle at one time with the six-foot rule, and that number was essentially a single-digit number,” said Fox. “So the decision was made operationally to cancel that service for this summer and having a discussion in early 2021 about continuing the service next year.”
Matheson noted that the Blowing Rock Chamber has also decided not to run its regular trolley this summer due to “canceled events” and distancing measures that are in place.
Council members also discussed strategies to help small businesses and restaurants in regard to parking and capacity limits, ultimately deciding to wait until after the Memorial Day weekend to see where the town needs assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.