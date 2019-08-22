BLOWING ROCK – Updates on several projects and anticipated challenges for the future were part of the presentations given at the 2019 Blowing Rock State of the Town, which took place Aug. 15 at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
Town Manager Shane Fox gave a presentation that included several updates. The $2.3 million Sunset Drive streetscape project, which started in April 1, is on schedule to be completed at the end of November, Fox said. The project is replacing aging water and sewer lines, improving right-of-way sight lines and creating new sidewalks that will run from Main Street to Valley Boulevard.
The $3.6 million Inn on Cornish boutique hotel is still under construction with no known timetable for completion, Fox said. The $2.4 million project at 1150 Main St. that will feature mixed-use space including retail, condominiums and town homes broke ground two weeks ago, Fox said, with anticipated completion in 2020.
The $1.2 million Bass Lake sidewalk project that will add 3,700 feet of sidewalk from U.S. 221’s intersection with Main Street to Bass Lake is going out to bid very soon, Fox said. The project was 80 percent funded by federal grant money. Fox anticipated the bids will be voted on by town council in October or November and the hope is to be completed by the summer months of 2020.
Memorial Park, which Fox called a point of pride for the town, will have new accessible ramps from Wallingford Drive that are currently being installed.
According to Charles Hardin, president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Blowing Rock tourism website had 461,000 visitors in 2018 and chamber events brought roughly 47,000 people into Blowing Rock in 2018, with around $10,000 in ticket revenue.
Hardin noted that 3,800 people attended the 2019 Symphony by the Lake, and 35,000 combined people attend the six Art in the Park events held each year. WinterFest 2020 will take place Jan. 23-26 and SAVOR Blowing Rock will likely move back to April in 2010, with a time frame of April 16-19 presented. Hardin said the move was due to other festivals conflicting with the early May dates, and said the chamber is still discussing whether to request closing Main Street again for a street festival.
Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authroity, gave a tourism-based presentation, focusing on rising occupancy tax numbers and trends of guests. Lugenbell said that typically, guests start searching for rooms 50 days in advance and typically book a month in advance.
Hardin noted that a potential new theater project, which was presented in 2018, is “on the back-burner” at the moment.
A Congressional bill that would address deferred maintenance in the National Park System would equate to around 4,000 jobs in North Carolina and greatly help the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, which Hardin said is the No. 1 economic driver for the town.
The Blowing Rock candidates forum is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Blowing Rock School auditorium.
A bathroom project for the Blowing Rock School playground was discussed, with Hardin saying it’s a class project by the 2019 Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge program.
The project is a priority due to school children not being able to get inside quickly due to security protocol, as well as use by community kids, visitors and recreation programs, Hardin said. Hardin explained that the project will be constructed in spring 2020 and the project needs to raise between $50,000 and $75,000.
A big issue Hardin brought up for the near future is workforce, noting that it’s hard for Blowing Rock businesses to find workers, as well as affordable housing, which Hardin called a county-wide issue. Mayor Charlie Sellers said the unemployment rate is so low in Blowing Rock that it’s hard to draw people locally, and he encouraged business owners to “think outside the box.”
Another issue Hardin brought up for the future is balancing business growth versus keeping Blowing Rock the same.
“It’s hard to continue economic growth without destroying the charm of this place,” Hardin said.
The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock was commended for the installation of the new “Welcome to Blowing Rock” sign on U.S. 221, which Hardin said will soon have planters, as well as future projects such as the Laurel Lane median facelift, a Sunset Drive gateway (not part of the current Sunset Drive streetscape project) and a Broyhill Park connector behind the American Legion Hall.
Sellers said the Memorial Park revitalization, which has been ongoing since the old trees were removed in spring 2018, will be completed in spring 2020.
Along with commenting on several other projects, Sellers commended the rise in arts events.
“We’re bringing the arts back to the community,” Sellers said.
Going forward, Sellers said a priority going forward will be parking, noting the lack of options in town. The item is on the tentative agenda for the town council’s January retreat.
