BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller and National Park Service District Officer Robert Fleming honored two Blowing Rock Police officers and one NPS officer with life-saving awards for separate incidents during a Blowing Rock Town Council meeting on Oct. 8.
Miller told the council and public about Lt. Lance Dotson’s heroic act, which took place in December 2016 when, according to Miller, he was at home. heard a crash noise and the power went out. Dotson went outside, where he found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and was on fire, according to Miller, then assisted the driver in getting out. Miller said the department was unaware of the incident until recently, when the driver’s mother came to the department’s office to thank him, as Dotson did not tell anyone.
Fleming presented NPS Officer Dwaine Brooks and BRPD Officer Caleb Hildebran with exemplary act awards for treating an unresponsive male at the Moses Cone estate on July 26. Fleming said that Hildebran responded to the call and was giving CPR while Brooks used an AED to revive the man. Miller also awarded Hildebran a life-saving award for his actions in that incident.
Dylan Powell, a graduate student at Appalachian State University, unveiled the results of a Blowing Rock Police Department survey he had worked on for the town. Powell said there were 436 responses, more than the 200 he was anticipating. The questions asked citizens how they perceived BRPD and most of the answers were positive, Powell reported. Many of the adverse responses, Powell said, were in response to traffic or parking, but not toward the officers themselves. The results will be given to Miller in the next week, Powell said.
The location of the K9 Keg Pull and beer garden at the 2020 Blowing Rock WinterFest is undecided after the council tabled an application to use Park Avenue and the Blowing Rock Police Department’s parking lot as the new locations for the events.
The proposal by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and approved by town staff was met with resistance by Councilwoman Sue Sweeting, who didn’t like the potential optics of having a beer garden next to the town’s police department and Memorial Park, where kids play.
The motion will be brought back to a special meeting of town council after the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce goes over different proposed locations recommended by council, with the special meeting date and time to be announced within the next two weeks. Suzy Barker of the chamber requested quick action due to the need to obtain ABC permits and start selling tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.