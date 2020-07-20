BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council meeting on July 14 had a total of 25 public comments to read, most of which were in regard to the two business matters on the council’s evening agenda: the renovation of Foggy Rock’s basement into an arcade space and the issue of allowing food trucks to operate in downtown Blowing Rock.
The meeting was held both in person and online, with town council members, Town Manager Shane Fox and Town Clerk Hilari Hubner in the council chambers, other town officials in a Zoom call and the community streaming the meeting from the town’s YouTube channel.
A number of comments were submitted by neighboring landowners of the Foggy Rock restaurant property. Several voiced concerns regarding noise from Foggy Rock, and others mentioned parking limitations.
“We do not have any fencing protecting our property here on Kings Drive (to deter) those who may be curious and want to see what’s around the neighborhood. I know the owners are good people who deserve a profit for their hard work, but this does not look like a very good idea for our neighborhood,” said Louise Richmond, a town resident.
“In this case, a residential street of primarily elderly, retired people is very near by Foggy Rock, and we bought these properties with reasonable expectations that peace, safety and quiet tranquility would take place. Foggy Rock has been, in general, a good neighbor, and we enjoy eating there. … We are concerned that a game room would be a magnet for crowds of people coming to the game room and more importantly, congregating outside within easy earshot of our home and our neighbors’ homes,” said Blowing Rock resident David Owens, who owns a home close to Foggy Rock.
Following nearly an hour of public comments, read by Mayor Charlie Sellers and Town Manager Shane Fox, Kevin Rothrock, director of planning and inspections, presented the council with answers to several questions presented in the June meeting regarding Foggy Rock’s basement renovation. Questions posed by the council included details of the expansion’s parking arrangements and hours of operation for the arcade space.
With the addition of an arcade, one parking spot would be required for each game. Rothrock reminded the council that Foggy Rock is planning to add 10 spaces and said that, upon visiting the property, he counted 12 spots that could be converted to parking, the majority of which are in the “gravel area” of the lot.
Foggy Rock owner Burt Myers was on the Zoom call to answer questions from the council, and Sellers asked if he “would be willing to consider a barrier” between Foggy Rock and neighboring properties.
Myers said, “Yes, I would consider that.”
Myers also told the council that Foggy Rock is a “family-oriented place” and the arcade renovation wouldn’t change that. “There’s not going to be any extra signage or anything like that.”
Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller was asked by the council if noise complaints were common for Foggy Rock and said that “none immediately come to mind” and “certainly nothing chronic” that has to be addressed regularly.
Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 to approve the renovation to Foggy Rock with the amendments that the parking spaces must be paved, the arcade regularly operates from 5 p.m. until the restaurant’s close and a sound barrier be added between Foggy Rock and neighboring properties.
Council members Sue Sweeting and Albert Yount voted against the renovation, with David Harwood, Doug Matheson and Virgina Powell voting to approve it.
Public comments surrounding food trucks servicing Blowing Rock, mostly from Blowing Rock restaurant owners, voiced concerns about losing business to food trucks that aren’t locally owned and aren’t required to pay town taxes the same way that brick-and-mortar establishments do.
“How can the council think one minute about allowing such a tacky idea to even be discussed? Particularly since the restaurants that have been operating here for many years have had such a horrendous past year. … Not to mention, if you permit the zoning to be changed in this one area, where does it stop (i.e. T-shirt carts, trinket carts, etc.)? Please don’t let us become another Gatlinburg with T-shirts flying in the breeze from various assorted stores,” said town resident Alice Roess.
A number of local restaurants were represented in the conversation regarding food trucks, including Town Tavern, Mellow Mushroom and the Green Park Inn.
Rothrock presented the council with two examples, from Boone and Lenoir, respectively, detailing zoning and regulatory practices for food trucks.
After further discussion, council members unanimously decided to dismiss the issue of allowing food trucks in downtown Blowing Rock, with Powell and Sweeting agreeing that the intent behind the idea was “a good one.”
“I was trying to see if there was something the town could do by allowing something we’ve never allowed to get people to think outside the box,” Powell said.
