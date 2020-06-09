BOONE — A black-led advocacy group that originally started three to four years ago has recently revived and is planning ways to act on and educate the community about racism and racial justice.
Around 300 people joined a virtual call on June 4 led by leaders of a group called Black in Boone. While the group has been around since 2016 or 2017 with ebbing and flowing participation, the group is seeking a sustainable means of existing, according to Mary Lyons.
Black Lives Matter demonstrations and discussions have taken place across the country after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Black in Boone hosted the June 4 virtual meeting to reintroduce itself to the community as well as hear from other local groups on ways they are contributing to racial justice and awareness.
The event started with a brief history given by Lyons of Boone's black community and racial injustice it has endured — including violence between black people and white men in the 1930s and tension between races when local schools started to desegregate in the 1950s and '60s. To read more about Junaluska's history, visit tinyurl.com/ycrxnbsr.
"How much are we going to make sure that we don’t repeat some of the mistakes of the past?" Lyons said. "What we’ve seen is that black people have to leave this area in order to raise their families, have good jobs and good housing. That is unacceptable. We all have a responsibility to make sure that all of us can exist in this community and thrive — that’s not an exception, that’s the rule."
Lyons laid out specific goals and intentions the group has moving forward, including anti-racism training and strategic structures in every local church, school, agency and business.
Reggie Hunt — a pastor at Cornerstone Summit Church and the student-athlete leadership coordinator at Appalachian State University — talked about ways these conversations can move forward.
Hunt said he has a 9-year-old son who has been called a racial slur at school. Hunt had questions regarding the protocols for when an incident like that happens and how the school handles it, including what it means to be zero tolerance and what training do administrators, counselors and teachers receive when it comes to racial discrimination. Another question Hunt wanted others to keep in mind was how to address racism within churches and businesses.
"When I first moved to Boone a lot of people said racism didn’t stick here — that’s not true," Hunt said.
The Watauga County Board of Education passed a resolution at its June 8 meeting that stated the school system is committed to denouncing racism and violence as well as the equity and success for all students. The resolution states that the board affirms that there "is no place in our society or our schools for racism, hate, violence or discrimination."
Black in Boone also plans to partner with local businesses and organizations to ensure a culture of inclusion while encouraging the community to support businesses that are "putting in the work to do better," Lyons said. Additionally, the group plans to support and promote black creatives, artists and business owners, as well as support and encourage new and emerging diverse black leadership.
The group wants to start a civilian oversight board for community accountability of local police that would have the power to hire and fire officers, determine disciplinary actions and dictate police policies, priorities and budgets.
"The board shall not include police representation, and will have primary representation from ethnic minorities, those most impacted by policing and incarceration," Lyons said. "We trust that they actually want to improve and have been taking steps to improve. We want to make sure we can do it in a more sustainable, community-led way."
Boone Town Manager John Ward spoke during the meeting about work the town is already doing to ensure safety for both the community and officers. He said that before the recent occurrences, the town had been discussing a complete review of police policies and procedures, such as the use of force.
The Boone Town Council is expected to set a date at its June regular meeting for a police forum to provide information and receive public input on the police department, Ward said.
Black in Boone plans to conduct research on black history and anti-black racism in the High Country. The group also wants to study equal opportunity in real estate and housing for black people and other people of color in the community.
"We have endless anecdotal evidence that shows that it is not fair," Lyons said. "We need to do something about it."
Black in Boone also plans to stand in solidarity with other ethnic minority groups as well as all poor and working class folks in and around Boone in order to "raise all of our voices" for equitable treatment, Lyons said.
Lyons added that the group plans to create a structure to measure fairness of opportunity for black faculty, students and athletes at Appalachian State University. During the meeting, attendees heard from other community leaders, including two Appalachian State University students who helped to lead the May 31 protest in Boone. Jay Edwards said he believes there is structural racism within the university that has caused trauma for black students.
"We’re not only fighting against the town of Boone, but we’re trying to liberate Appalachian State University itself," Edwards said. "The only time they like black people is when it’s for a photo (opportunity) or if we’re on a field."
Asked for a response to the remarks about Appalachian State, university spokesperson Megan Hayes said, "Statements like this are very troubling. When members of our campus share feelings or experiences like this, we work to address the reasons behind them by connecting students, faculty and staff directly to people who can listen and share resources and support. Unfortunately, Appalachian is not immune to institutionalized racism and its effects, but each day, across our university, many people actively work to dismantle them."
She recommended the following contacts for the campus community: Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming at diversity.appstate.edu, the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents.appstate.edu, Academic Affairs at academicaffairs.appstate.edu and Human Resources at hr.appstate.edu.
As a representative of the local Small and Mighty Acts group, Cara Hagan Gelber explained ways that the group is trying to help the community through this time. Small and Mighty Acts held a virtual vigil on June 5 for Floyd and dozens of black men, women and transgender people killed by crimes of hate and violence. Over 100 people attended.
Small and Mighty Acts also created an altar on King Street where people could add flowers, notes, photos and other symbols and where people could grieve, pray and meditate.
"The shock of this moment has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the stark realization that black and brown folks are at a disadvantage when it comes to being healthy, helped and saved," Hagan Gelber said.
The June 4 event also featured comments from representatives of the Immigrant Justice Coalition of the Watauga National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, high schoolers involved in the High Country Youth Activists, Blackburn Community Outreach and Radical Kindred.
For more information about Black in Boone, visit www.facebook.com/BlackInBoone.
