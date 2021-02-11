BOONE — Black in Boone — a local Black-led advocacy group — is currently soliciting applicants for its Give Black campaign.
Give Black began Feb. 2, and seeks to be a mutual aid for Black folks in need by distributing $3,000 to applicants. Black in Boone stated that the mutual aid will be open for applications until the $3,000 or additional donations have been depleted. In order to receive support from the Give Black fund, applicants must be Black, live in or around Boone and fill out an application. The application asks for what needs the fund’s money could alleviate for the applicant.
Black in Boone stated that it had set out in August with a similar initiative to raise $1,000 to aid Black locals. The group added that it had exceeded its donation goal by raising $3,500, and awarded the funds to dozens of people.
To apply for Give Black funds, visit tinyurl.com/yvnn52tm.
Community members can give financial support to Black in Boone via paypal.me/blackinboone, Cash App at $BlackinBoone or Venmo by sending money to @Mary-Lyons-26.
Black in Boone is hosting its opening 2021 meeting on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. The group invited attendees to reflect on the last year and prioritize initiatives for the next year. In order to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2LiGXmo; registration closes one hour before the meeting time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.