BOONE — An Aug. 31 march coordinated by the Black at App State collective to stand in solidarity against racism and oppression ended with at least 200 participants occupying the university's B.B. Dougherty Administration Building chanting "no justice, no peace."
According to Black at App State, the march started around 1 p.m. at the Sanford Mall on campus with members of the collective, students and student-athletes speaking and giving testimonials about racial injustice.
"We wanted to allow Black students to share their experiences and concerns," the collective stated. "We wanted to make sure they had a safe (place) to do so. We let Black students know that there is a community of Black students who are here at ASU to support them, even when it seems like ASU does not. The collective vocalized that we want to hold the university accountable and demand better protection and resources for all Black persons on App State's campus."
The group had planned to move the march from the Sanford Mall to the administration building to continue the discussion outside, but the march eventually moved inside the building. Students occupied each level of the administration building, and the crowd took part in chanting "wake up Sheri, wake up" as a call out to Chancellor Sheri Everts.
A few group leaders decided they did not want to leave the administration building until Everts sent a campus-wide email acknowledging the collective and its demands — sent to the university on July 6 — as well as expressing the desire to implement the demands, according to the collective.
Around 4 p.m., the students inside the administration building were informed by a few administrators and representatives of App State Police that they needed to vacate the building when it closed at 5 p.m. or they could be given trespassing charges, according to the collective. The group added that they believe Jeff Cathey (director of the Department of Student Engagement & Leadership) and Alan Rasmussen (interim dean of students) were in contact with J.J. Brown (vice chancellor for Student Affairs) to try to coordinate with other administrators.
According to the collective, the group communicated with administrators that they would compromise if Everts just wanted to email the collective so they could have her communication on record. However, according to Black at App State, the group had still not received communication from Everts as of Sept. 3.
Many people left the building when it was closing at 5 p.m., but some remained inside, according to the collective. Approximately 15 minutes later is when police started to threaten to give trespassing citations. The collective stated that by 5:30 p.m. people had left the building.
The university stated that no arrests were made. The collective stated that some of its members told police that the work of Black at App State would continue — despite being asked to leave the building — to ensure all demands are implemented.
The event continued outside with a few more speeches and then wrapped up, according to the collective.
In a Sept. 3 statement to the Watauga Democrat about the incident, Everts began by saying, "Black Lives Matter."
"Students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the university administration share a strong desire, sense of urgency and a steadfast commitment to move forward on the diversity and inclusion work that is underway at App State and to begin on important new work that needs to be done," Everts said in the statement. "My leadership team and I will continue moving forward with the work identified by the Black At App State Collective and the work of the university’s strategic diversity plan.”
The efforts of Black at App State have been ongoing since early July, when a letter from "concerned Black Mountaineers" was sent to university leaders with a list of 23 demands addressing racism and diversity on campus. The letter demanded that the measures be implemented within three years, and if demands were not met, the letter said, Black and App State participants would take "appropriate nonviolent actions which will disrupt all university operations and escalate until our demands are met."
The Chancellor's Cabinet was asked to respond to the demands by July 10, and the cabinet issued a statement on that date stating its plans to form an accountability group and that Everts had reached out with an invitation to meet about the issues. The cabinet's July 10 response stated that many of the issues outlined in the Black at App State letter already had been identified as key university priorities that were currently underway or close to fruition.
Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming said on July 10 that items in the Black at App State letter were to be addressed in the Strategic Diversity Plan that will be rolled out this fall.
“We have every expectation that some of the demands can be accomplished within a semester,” Fleming said in July.
App State administrators then met with Black at App State representatives during a July 21 online meeting, but the two groups differed on how the meeting should have operated. The meeting included the full accountability team formed by the university, and the university facilitated the meeting, with Fleming sharing progress on initiatives underway and a plan for meeting the demands.
The meeting left collective members feeling that Black student voices were "silenced," according to a July 24 social media post by the collective, who said they wanted to meet only with a few top administrators and that they had expressed their intention to facilitate the meeting.
The collective stated that it is asking for better communication and more visibility from Everts and her cabinet as well as Everts to be more vocal by fully supporting Black students and the group's demands.
Since the July 21 meeting, the university stated that students who have identified as members of the collective have had follow-up meetings with Interim Provost Heather Norris, Brown and Fleming as well as other staff members to discuss concerns resulting from the meeting "which were largely related to communications."
According to the university, it was agreed that prior to the next accountability team meeting, members of the Black at App State collective would meet with a small group of Chancellor's Cabinet and Student Affairs representatives to set mutual expectations for the meeting, determine the items to be addressed and discuss in more detail the initiatives shared by the collective. A meeting has been set for Sept. 4, according to the university.
The collective stated that it has met with one administrator as a group since that meeting, and that the group was preparing for possible future meetings with administrators.
Just go to class and shut up
Sheri and her toadies are nothing but resource vampires. A pox on our university and town. Period.
FIRE EVERTS NOW!
