BEECH MOUNTAIN – A contract to build a 12,000-square-foot public works building in Beech Mountain will be up for consideration at a special meeting of the Beech Mountain Town Council on Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to a notice sent out Sept. 10.
The meeting is set for 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Beech Mountain Town Hall Council Chambers, located at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway.
The new structure and convenience center for recycling is set to be built behind the currently existing public works building at 510 Beech Mountain Parkway. Work is expected to begin by the end of the year.
“Beech Mountain continues its pursuit of beautification and developing its infrastructure,” the town’s July newsletter states. “This is seen in the new public works building that the town will begin working on in the upcoming fiscal year.”
According to the town, bids were due on Aug. 29. The valuation of the contract is $4,572,000 and the bids were collected by West Consultants of Morganton on behalf of the town.
“The project consists of constructing a 12,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building with three vehicle maintenance bays, one wash bay, offices, a 2,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for salt storage, a solid waste recycling center consisting of one container shelter, two compactors with shelters and a cardboard baling shelter with attendant office, along with various site improvements including 1,453 linear feet of street construction,” the bid package for the contract states.
The new public works building was previously funded by the town, Beech Mountain Town Manager Tim Holloman told the council on June 11, is financed by a general fund obligation from a sales tax increase and has a reserve of $400,000.
The Beech Mountain Public Works Department is responsible for maintaining town roads and town rights of way, garbage collection, operating the recycling center, brush collection and maintenance of all town vehicles and equipment, according to the town’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.