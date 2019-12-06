BEECH MOUNTAIN — The town of Beech Mountain is accepting submissions for discussion topics for its annual town council retreat in January.
The retreat is currently scheduled for Jan. 23 and 24, 2020, in the town council chambers. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020.
“These ideas will be listed out and submitted to the town council prior to their discussions,” the notice states. “For full consideration, submissions should include your discussion ideas along with your name, address, phone number, and email in case clarification is needed regarding your topic.”
Submissions should be sent to Town Manager Tim Holloman at manager@townofbeechmountain.com or Town Clerk Tamara Mercer, at clerk@townofbeechmountian.com. The town manager and town clerk will also be accepting submissions via hand delivery or by mail addressed to their attention at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, N.C., 28604.
Contact Town Hall at 828-387-4236 with further questions.
