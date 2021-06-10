BEECH MOUNTAIN — On Saturday June 5, Beech Mountain’s Parks and Recreation department hosted its annual Kiddo Fishing Derby.
Located at Lake Coffey, the derby was open to kids 12 years old and younger, competing in the categories of boys and girls largest fish, smallest fish, heaviest fish, and most fish caught.
In the girls division, Ava Ohar won with the largest fish, Zoe Snyder won the smallest fish, Elizabeth Green won the heaviest fish and Adrianna Fox won for the most fish caught. In the boys division, Palmer Rowan won both the largest fish and the heaviest fish, Sawyer Stanley won the smallest fish, and Ayden Miller won the most fish caught.
