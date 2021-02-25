BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council discussed potential changes to town departments in order to better serve the town’s growing population during its Feb. 9 monthly meeting.
Town Manager Bob Pudney presented the recently completed Long-Range Town Services Planning Report, which analyzes the effects of recent population growth and continued occupancy as it relates the town’s ability to provide services.
“Specifically, over the summer, real estate sales really took off in the town, and we began to see our occupancy rate in short-term rentals reach 80 to 90 percent. Now, actually, on the weekends, they’ve been around 100 percent for the past six weeks. So I had asked the staff to form a planning group to take a look at what this means for the town if it continues,” Pudney said.
Over the past several years, the town has experienced occupancy rates that have been higher for longer periods. Generally, the slow season would allow town departments to prepare for the higher occupancy periods, but increasingly they have had less time to do so. Although this means that the town has seen a high level of growth, it does place an additional strain on town departments.
Due to the increase in population, the Roan Mountain Police Department has seen its calls increase by 6.8 percent on average since 2017, placing added strain on the department’s limited staff. The department recommended hiring three additional staff members to handle the changes.
The fire department has seen a 40-percent increase in calls since 2017, with the majority being emergency medical incidents. Additionally, the department has lost five volunteers since 2019 and currently has 42 active volunteers and two full-time employees. Due to the expected increase in continuous occupancy at 75 percent, the department recommends adding additional volunteer personnel and a dedicated advanced life support ambulance, along with additional funding and capital improvement recommendations.
The Public Works Department continues to see an increase in needs for its services. The department estimates an increase in water demand by 30 percent over the past three years, with added demand expected in 2021. Increases in demand have also been experienced related to wastewater treatment and roadway maintenance. The department expects an increase in needs related to equipment, further development of roadway infrastructure and overtime considerations.
The town’s Recreation Department has seen an increase in use of 68 percent of one particular trail from 2018 to 2020, as well as overall increases in other areas. The department recommended the addition of a fourth full-time employee and a piece of trail maintenance equipment. Building permit issuance has increased by 77 percent since 2018, while additional demand has been needed for other Planning and Inspections Department services. If current trends continue, the department expects the need for more personnel.
According to the Beech Mountain Tourism Development Authority, at least 58 new families have moved to the mountain in the past year. The TDA also reports that the continuous occupancy of 75 percent means about 5,816 people on average are staying within the town, while peaks of near 100 percent occur around holidays. The TDA has recommended funding increases related to staff and improvements to the visitors center if trends continue.
For much of the duration of the meeting, the council went through the report and discussed the expected changes that will likely be made to the various departments if the increases in population do indeed continue to occur.
Public comments submitted to the council included one from local businessman Mike Boston, who expressed his concern over the way an employee at the town’s convenience center has been treated since he started enforcing the town’s new policy that requires people dropping off their trash to have a tag displayed in their vehicle in order to access the convenience center.
“Within a total of five minutes apart, I witnessed the rudest behavior I’d seen in quite a while. I asked (the employee), who was tearful/visibly upset, how often this happens, and he said many times a day,” Boston stated.
Boston concluded that the council should reconsider another method to hold those accountable who are abusing the system, such as non-Beech Mountain residents who are emptying their trash in the town’s convenience centers. Boston added that several years ago the town told residents to build trash containers costing between $400 to $500 and then told residents they couldn’t use them. However, that decision was later reversed.
Furthermore, Boston said that renters who are taking their trash before leaving are faced with a series of inconveniences if they are unaware of the tag policy, and that some people are leaving their trash along the side of the roads or at the houses in response to the policy.
The council also voted to update its charter with the High Country Council of Governments. The new charter for the HCCOG incorporates prior amendments, updates outdated charter language and is consistent with current laws and the HCCOG’s established procedures and practices.
Additionally, the council discussed potential changes to be made to the town’s water treatment facility in regard to accessing clean water. Potential plans include using the Watauga River for intake. However, the town is considering using Lake Coffey in order to mitigate the energy costs that would be associated with pumping the water uphill to transport it to the treatment facility.
The council met in closed session before adjourning.
