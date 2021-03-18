BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Council convened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 9, in which council members discussed options to deal with commercial trash pickup among other business.
Town Manager Bob Pudney began his monthly update by reporting that both Avery and Watauga counties are vaccinating groups one through three for the week of March 8 to 12. Almost 100 percent of the staff at the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department had been vaccinated as well.
“We’ve sent our list to the two counties, and we’re working to get people vaccinated as rapidly as possible,” Pudney said.
Pudney said that the Tourism Development Authority has graciously funded two town directional signs. One will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 321 and Buckeye Road, and other will be installed at the intersection of Buckeye Road and Buckeye Creek Road.
The solid waste department had a special meeting last week, in which it discussed the different possibilities for seeing commercial business trash pickup. The department sent out a survey to local businesses about the desire to receive town trash pickup services and received 10 responses. None of the 10 businesses wanted to pay the monthly fee for town services, which would cost $448 each month, versus $175 per month if the town decides to contract with Republic Services Inc.
“Not one business said they wanted the town to do it due to the cost,” Pudney said.
Three businesses who already contract with Republic gave the company favorable reviews, but had missed pickups during poor weather conditions. The various businesses also noted varying circumstances that would make dumpster availability and access difficult due to space concerns.
Potential changes to the solid waste ordinance would also require single-family short-term rentals to have bear-proof trash bins. Pudney has yet to begin contract negations with Republic, which would likely include possible penalties for missed pickups. The contract with the private company would also alleviate the need for public works to purchase a $200,000 vehicle.
Pudney said that problems persist due to the forcing of tonnage to the convenience center, and using a private contractor could help alleviate the issue.
“If we can remove commercial (businesses) from going to the recycling center, we think that will help the convenient center work better. We also talked about doing a twice-a-week residential pickup, along with bear-resistant bins. That’s going to help solve some of the short-term rental issues that we have,” Pudney said.
Pudney is also preparing to propose rates to the council during the next budget cycle. Mayor Barry Kaufman said he had a problem with a five-year contract and expressed the need for there to be a penalty or charge for missed pickups. According to Pudney, other towns that do residential trash pickup do not get into the commercial garbage business but rather lets each business contract with a private company. However, Republic is the only provider in the area
“They pay substantially more per month per dumpster when they do that,” Pudney said.
In order for the town to collect the trash, it would have to essentially form a commercial garbage business with all the capital required to serve approximately 50 businesses.
Council member Kelly Melang stressed the need to do something to serve the commercial need for trash pickup. Pudney reiterated the mayor’s point that in order for businesses to get the best rate, the contract will have to be through the town. Pudney added that the other option would be for each business to manage its own contract.
Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi proposed continuing what the town is currently doing since the town has money set aside to purchase a replacement vehicle to collect the trash. Pudney added that the total cost would be around $120,000 to do a twice weekly pickup through the same program. Additionally, it would cost approximately $720,000 to expand the town’s vehicle fleet.
“I think Beech Mountain needs to get out of the commercial trash business and pursue the contract with Republic Services and see how it works out,” said council member Weidner Abernethy.
Accardi added that it would be a good decision to include an exit clause in the contract for a period of six to 12 months. The council made no decision as it relates to the contract, and Pudney said he would be in continued contact with the company to potentially negotiate an agreement.
The town was approved for a low interest loan through the state’s revolving fund for its sewer services, but was disapproved for a loan for its water services. The town has previously discussed changing water access routes to offset energy costs by accessing Lake Coffey. Pudney said the state told him to ask for a six-month extension for the sewer loan and reapply for the water loan. Pudney added that the town will put a request out to a private bank for funding, which would add about two-percent interest on a $3 million loan over 20 years. Pudney said the project is planned to start by the first of July, but the funding schedule would be different from the construction schedule. Pudney said the digging by the roadsides would be set to begin in 2022 or 2023.
Six homeowners in the Eagles Nest community have submitted a petition to the state legislature through Rep. Dudley Greene to de-annex from the town of Beech Mountain due to, according to the homeowners, not having access to town services or roads. While the decision to de-annex does not require the town’s approval, Greene’s office wanted to receive feedback from the town. A resolution is planned to be submitted to the town in April. The council expressed its desire to not approve the de-annexation.
The town has been in contact with Avery County to increase the county’s EMS services in the town, but Pudney said that the county met the proposal with some resistance. Pudney added that Watauga County was working on a proposal to bring to the council.
Melang announced that Beech Mountain Resort raised more than $33,000 as part of its Runs for Buns event to help fight colon cancer. Melang also said the town is participating in two community cleanup days, one on March 20 and another on May 2. Kate Prisco can be contacted to sign up.
Additionally, Pudney presented the blueprints for the bark park bathroom to the council. The construction will be a combination building, which will also serve as a storage space and ticket booth for when there are events in the park. The blueprints for the 600-square-foot building will also be submitted to the TDA. Pudney will also be submitting a $84,000 playground project to the TDA. The playground would be constructed near the bark park.
Before adjourning, Pudney reported that there would be no increase in health insurance premiums for town employees — a first since since he became town manager.
