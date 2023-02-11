Emergency Snow Route Signs Image - 1

These emergency snow route signs are posted in numerous locations throughout downtown Boone.

 Photo submitted

BOONE - With the forecasted winter storm this weekend, the Town of Boone Public Works Department would like to take a moment to remind residents of the downtown snow removal procedures. Due to the amount of snow forecasted, the town anticipate the need to haul snow from the downtown area beginning Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The town asks that you please take note of the red and white “Emergency Snow Route” signs that are placed throughout downtown. Cars remaining in these areas during the times designated on the signage will be towed. The bulk of the snow removal occurs overnight between the hours 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.