BOONE - With the forecasted winter storm this weekend, the Town of Boone Public Works Department would like to take a moment to remind residents of the downtown snow removal procedures. Due to the amount of snow forecasted, the town anticipate the need to haul snow from the downtown area beginning Sunday evening through Monday morning.
The town asks that you please take note of the red and white “Emergency Snow Route” signs that are placed throughout downtown. Cars remaining in these areas during the times designated on the signage will be towed. The bulk of the snow removal occurs overnight between the hours 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Parking in the street is strictly prohibited because it directly impedes snow removal. Any cars parked in the street will be towed. The town would also ask that when clearing out snow from your property, to please take caution not to obstruct, cover or damage fire hydrants. Additionally, please note driveway clearing tips:
Do not shovel, snow blow or have your driveway plowed into or across the road. This is prohibited by law and can cause a serious traffic hazard. If possible, it is best to place snow on the side of your driveway opposite direction from which the plow is coming. That way the plow will carry snow away from your driveway rather than back into it.
If possible, wait until the highway has been plowed before cleaning out the end five to 10 feet of your driveway. There is no practical way to plow the highway without depositing snow into your driveway. Please understand the town cannot go back and shovel or plow out the end of any private driveway.
Do not allow children to play on snow banks along the road. Warn them not to tunnel or build snow caves along the road. Snow plows may need to open up vision or push back snow banks to provide storage room for future storms.
