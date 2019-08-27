JEFFERSON — More than one year after his arrest, David P. Bartolini pleaded no contest to all four counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor in Ashe County Superior Court Monday, Aug. 26.
Bartolini, 72, of Creston, was arrested July 11, 2018, and accused of downloading and sharing child pornography. According to Assistant District Attorney Lee Bollinger, the act was discovered by a Boone Police Department officer, who contacted the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. Then-ASCO Capt. Chris Eldreth said Bartolini’s arrest was the result of a group effort.
Bartolini and his attorneys struck a plea deal with the Ashe County DA’s office, which saw him plead no contest to the charges and the four counts consolidated into two. Bartolini was given two sentences of 25 to 90 months in jail, suspended for three years while he is on supervised probation. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Michael Duncan also ordered Bartolini to be placed on the sex offender registry for 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.