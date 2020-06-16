BOONE — Appalachian State University announced on June 15 that Jane McIntyre Barghothi has been named vice chancellor for university advancement.
Barghothi has served as senior associate vice chancellor for university development since July 2019. In her new position she oversees development operations, which support the university’s educational efforts, strategic plan and vision by cultivating and strengthening relationships with stakeholders of the institution. She is also responsible for leadership of the Appalachian State University Foundation Inc. and the Office of Alumni Affairs.
Barghothi will appointed to the role effective July 1, following the retirement of outgoing vice chancellor for university advancement Randy Edwards.
“In a time in which the university and the state of North Carolina face significant resource challenges, I applaud Chancellor (Sheri) Everts for her quick and decisive action in filling this much-needed position,” said John M. Blackburn, chair of Appalachian’s Board of Trustees. “Jane has proven herself to be skilled and knowledgeable in her current role, and Appalachian’s trustees are confident she will continue to elevate our university.”
Barghothi, a native of Charlotte, earned a Bachelor of Science in political science from Appalachian as well as a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina. Prior to joining Appalachian, Barghothi served as executive director of development at the University of Georgia. She has also worked in fundraising roles at the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business and the University of Wyoming.
“Jane is a consummate advancement professional who brings strong leadership, innovative ideas and passion for the success of our students to her work every day,” Everts said. “As an alumna, she knows firsthand the power of an App State education and I know she will bring together her long-standing knowledge of our university and her strong professional skills to advance our fundraising operation in support of the academic mission.”
As senior associate vice chancellor of university development, Barghothi oversees the major gift and annual giving fundraising programs in addition to donor stewardship and prospect research.
“I look forward to fully engaging with Appalachian’s alumni, parents, donors and friends at such an important time in our university’s history,” Barghothi said. “I have the opportunity to work with incredible leadership and a talented team to grow our outreach, fundraising and partnership initiatives for our students, faculty, staff and the entire Appalachian Community. To do this important work at my alma mater is an honor.”
