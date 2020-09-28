NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in reference to a homicide that occurred in the county on Thursday, Sept. 17, which involved a juvenile.
“On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a death involving a firearm,” an email from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye stated. “On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC SBI have charged a juvenile with homicide. The investigation in ongoing at this time.”
