RALEIGH — Approximately a year and four months after the April 2019 deaths of a Deep Gap couple, autopsy results have concluded that "stab wounds of the torso" were the causes of death of both Jeffrey David Borlase and Tanya Mae Borlase.
The Borlases were found dead outside of their home at 1174 Orchard Road in Deep Gap on April 10, 2019. Their son — Tristan Noah Borlase — was arrested the following day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. At the time, Tristan Borlase was nearly a month away from turning 18. He is one of eight children of the couple.
The autopsies of Jeffrey Borlase, 43, and Tanya Borlase, 44, were conducted on April 12, 2019, by A.G. McDonald at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The findings for Jeffrey Borlase were reported July 11, 2019, and findings for Tanya Borlase were reported 13 days later. Results were sent to the Watauga Democrat by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Aug. 20, 2020.
The medical examiner's reports indicated the manner of death of both persons as a homicide, with a knife listed as the weapon.
The autopsy report for Jeffrey Borlase noted multiple stab wounds to the left chest and back. Additional injuries included incised wounds on the arms and hands, abrasions on the scalp and forehead and blunt-force trauma to the torso and extremities.
The report of Tanya Borlase's autopsy indicates that she was stabbed multiple times, including in the left chest, back and arm. Multiple sharp-force injuries to the left arm were "likely consistent with defensive-type injuries," the report said, and there were blunt-force injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities. The report noted asphyxial injuries that "could have been sustained during compression of the neck."
Toxicological analyses detected no alcohol in either victim.
As previously reported, court documents indicated that the bodies appeared to have been removed from the residence and that authorities believed an altercation took place inside the residence. The autopsy report states that authorities indicated that Jeffrey Borlase was found outside approximately 50 yards from the home "after possibly being dragged down the hill." The reports stated that Tanya Borlase was covered with a tarp and found in the back of a truck parked in the woods.
Tristan Borlase, now 19, remains in custody at Watauga County Detention Center as investigators have been awaiting the autopsy results from OCME. His next scheduled court date is Aug. 31.
