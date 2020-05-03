BOONE — Three people were transported by Watauga Medics on May 1 after a Mustang collided into two other vehicles while traveling the opposite way in the drive-thru of the Hardee's on East King Street.
Boone Police Sgt. T.J. Proffit said the driver of the Mustang — Tre Austin Sweigart, 25, of Boone — stopped at the stop sign in New Market Centre nearest Hardee's when his vehicle accelerated. According to Proffit, preliminary results demonstrated that it's possible the Mustang might have had some sort of a malfunction that led the vehicle to accelerate.
The Mustang drove through the Hardee's parking lot and rammed into a Toyota 4Runner driven by 74-year-old Ralph Alfred Olson Jr. of Boone. Proffit said the Mustang crashed into the Mustang at an estimated 46 miles per hour. The impact pushed the 4Runner back into a Nissan driven by Jody Lyndonna Davis, 40, of West Jefferson.
Boone Police, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to the 1:17 p.m. call. Olson, Davis and a passenger in the Mustang were transported to Watauga Medical Center; Proffit was unsure about the nature of the injuries. No citations had been issued in the incident as of May 2.
