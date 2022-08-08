cdc-1000.jpeg

App State’s Child Development Center expansion nears completion just in time for fall 2022. The expansion will add an additional 54 students to the current enrollment that primarily supports App State’s faculty, staff and students. 

 Photo by Wes Craig and Chase Reynolds

BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Child Development Center expansion is nearing completion this summer as the child care program adds a new accreditation to its high-quality credentials.

Finishing touches and tasks are being completed on the expansion project that will provide space for an additional 54 students — with priority given to children of App State faculty, staff and students. This will nearly double the center’s enrollment capacity.

