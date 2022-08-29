BOONE — Appalachian State University was one of 29 large public schools across the country to earn Gold Distinction as a Military Friendly School for the 2022-23 academic year.
It has been designated as a Military Friendly School since 2010 and the university has only increased services for student veterans, especially over the last seven years.
In 2015, App State was awarded a $273,922 three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support student veterans. At the time, it was the only UNC system school to receive DOE Centers for Excellence of Veteran Student Success funding.
This funding resulted in more career positions related to student veteran services, which eventually led to the opening of the Student Veteran Resource Center in 2016.
That grant — which encouraged student veteran success in postsecondary education by coordinating services to address academic, financial, physical and social supports — was awarded to App State mainly due to the efforts of Lynn Gregory Gibbard, a professor of communication studies
Gibbard, who the grant proposal and led grant work on campus, is an original member and chair of the Military Affairs Committee at the university. Serving in the Army and Army Reserves in the 1980's, Gibbard said she thinks student veteran resources are vital on a college campus. She said though every campus has specific financial aid and progress tracking for student veterans, it is "crucial" for the support to be extended.
"Appalachian is a former teacher's college. I think we're recognized, and rightfully so, for the support that we give students. Outside of the financial aid certification required by the federal government, we have academic advising — special populations advisors and academic advisors — because these students need very particular advising," Gibbard said. "Helping faculty and staff understand that changing a medical appointment isn't that simple for someone on disability and working through the VA all the way to making sure that we have counselors who understand military culture and what it means to be a veteran — it's all very important."
Gibbard helped to develop the Green Zone Training, which informs faculty and staff about how to properly support student veterans and understand their communication styles.
Other services for student veterans include career counseling, library services and academic and admissions support.
According to Student Veterans of America, student veterans were found to have GPAs an average of 0.4 higher than their peers. Gibbard said that some people question the need to provide resources for students who are doing well academically. While Gibbard said student veterans are "performing better than their peers despite the barriers that are in front of them," she stills works to limit any barriers a student veteran may face.
In 2020, Gibbard served as the project co-direct of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program grant, which resulted in App State being awarded more thann $500,000. With the grant funding, the program Frontline to Farm was developed.
Working in partnership withApp State's Department of Sustainable Development, the program is intended to help military veterans get started in farming and improve sustainable practices.
"I feel really privileged to work with Frontline to Farm because, as much as what we have done here at App, it is helping veterans, including students, who are transitioning from the military," Gibbard said.
Gibbard is also a program developer, former director and current teacher of the Communication Bachelor of Arts Completion Program at App State, which was developed to serve active duty military and coordinate with the US Army Special Operations.
Gibbard said that App State's commitment to improving services for student veterans and the Centers for Excellence of Veteran Student Success funding has resulted in noticeable impacts.
"We've seen admissions and retention rates increase pretty consistently throughout the period of the Department of Ed. grant. We saw an increases in the number of veterans on campus as well as the retention rates and we did see a positive impact on the graduation rates as well," Gibbard said. "So we're really proud of the impact that the grant had and those numbers are wonderful because they do reflect Appalachian State's commitment to student veterans."
Despite the notable improvement in retention and graduation rates, Gibbard said it was important to look at multiple factors because data has proven student veterans perform well and the goal was to assist them with the obstacles they face to succeed. She said the creation and staffing student veteran services and subsequent establishment of the Student Veteran Resource Center are grant impacts that represent the strides App State has made.
"To walk over to the center and see student veterans employed at the center, to see student veterans talking with each other, laughing with each other, studying with each other, sitting there and doing absolutely nothing — just having that place to be — that makes me really proud," Gibbard said.
Since 2018, the Military Affairs Committee at App State has shifted to focus not only on military affiliated students, but also faculty and staff. Gibbard said this has allowed for colleagues to connect with one another and is another way the university has worked to gain its military friendly designation.
Gibbard said she drifted away from identifying herself as a veteran after her own service, but building a community has helped her to connect back to that part of herself.
"I did not identify closely as a veteran, but that part of me was kind of reawakened by working with veterans and the fellowship that you feel with another veteran," Gibbard said.
Gibbard continues to support veterans in the community off App State campus as well. She is an honorary member of the Military Affairs Working Group for the UNC system and a member of the Governor's Working Group subcommittee on education, the High Country's Chapter of the Military Officers Association and the American Legion.
