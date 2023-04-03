BOONE — Dr. Troy Johnson has been named vice chancellor of enrollment management at Appalachian State University, effective April 1. Johnson served as vice president of enrollment management at The University of Texas at Arlington, a Carnegie R1, Hispanic-Serving Institution of more than 40,000 students.

At UTA, Johnson has led more than 200 staff working in a comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and international set of enrollment offices, managed community partnerships and overseen federal TRIO programs.

