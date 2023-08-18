A 3D reconstruction of five fruit fly neurons, shown atop a model of the fly brain. These neurons — each represented by a different color — are all responsible for helping the fly process information related to its sense of smell.
This image, generated using an electron microscope, shows hundreds of neurons in a fruit fly brain — all of which are contained within a cross section that is a fraction of the thickness of a sheet of paper. The yellow arrows shown above indicate the position of synapses, or points of communication between individual neurons.
BOONE — The brain of a common fruit fly may seem insignificant — a speck no bigger than the period at the end of this sentence — yet its approximately 130,000 neurons play an important role in training the next generation of neuroscientists, both at Appalachian State University and other U.S. higher education institutions.
This training is part of a five-year, App State-led project called Connectomes for Undergraduate Neuroscience Education and Learning (CUNEL), which aims to enhance the accessibility of neuroscience education and incorporate cutting-edge data and research tools into undergraduate neuroscience courses to enhance student learning.
