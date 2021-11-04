BOONE — Members of The Appalachian student-run news organization received 21 national college media awards at the ACP/CMA Fall National College Media Convention, held online Oct. 14-16, 2021.
The convention serves student and adviser members of the hosting organizations — the Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Association.
The Appalachian participated in three prestigious college media competitions: the ACP Pacemaker and individual awards, the CMA Pinnacle Awards and the ACP Best in Show Awards.
The ACP Individual Awards “recognize the top levels of national achievement within an academic year,” and entries are judged by “professionals with experience and expertise” in each category, according to the ACP. In this competition, The Appalachian earned eight accolades for their work in the 2020-2021 academic year.
The CMA Pinnacle Awards “honor the best college media organizations and individual work,” according to its website, and includes two broad categories: Organizational and Individual. In the Pinnacles competition, The Appalachian was presented with five awards for their work in the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Last year was an incredibly challenging time for everyone, and it was an equally challenging time to run a student-run newspaper with COVID-19, fights for racial justice and a wild election affecting our daily campus life,” said Jackie Park, who served as editor-in-chief of The Appalachian during the 2020-2021 academic year. “However, these awards from ACP and CMA demonstrate that our hard work to inform the student body and community at App State was worthwhile and of high quality. I’m so proud of everyone at The Appalachian for all of this recognition and it’s such a joy to see all of the work that’s continuing this school year.”
Park, who graduated from App State in May 2021, now works as a content marketing specialist at Ekos, an App-alum-run software company based in Charlotte.
The ACP Best in Show Award winners “represent the best student media represented at the virtual convention,” said Ron Johnson, communications director for ACP. More than 600 students and advisers were registered for the convention, representing universities from across North America, from San Diego, California to Ontario, Canada.
The Best in Show Awards recognize achievement in both organizational and individual competition categories, ranging from Best Newspaper to Best Social Justice Reporting, and every university registered for the convention is eligible to compete in the Best in Show Awards. The Best in Show Awards are for work mostly produced from June to October 2021.
The Appalachian competed in the categories for large schools, for student populations over 10,000. In the ACP Best in Show competition, The Appalachian earned eight awards, and The Peel Literature & Arts Review received one accolade.
“I am extremely proud of every single student part of The Appalachian not just for these awards, but for the work they put in everyday to inform our campus and community,” said Emily Broyles, who is serving as editor-in-chief of The Appalachian for the 2021-2022 academic year. “Through social, academic and even organizational transitions this year, our staff has remained focused on serving readers. The Appalachian wouldn’t be nationally recognized today if it weren’t for the many student journalists and leaders before. It’s an honor to represent The Appalachian and App State today, and it’s humbling to see the quality journalism produced by this staff be applauded.”
The following awards were presented to The Appalachian by the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) for their annual Pacemaker & Individual Awards national competition.
2021 ACP Individual Awards
Advertisement of the Year:
Newspaper Special Section/Advertising: Honorable Mention, The Appalachian, Best of Boone 2021 edition, staff (
- Rate Card: Honorable Mention, The Appalachian, 2020-2021 Media Kit, Shelly Banz (issuu.com/theappalachian/docs/media_kit_20_21)
Broadcast Story of the Year:
Sports Story: Honorable Mention, “Boone Bigfoots,” Garrett Davenport, Appalachian Weekly News/The Appalachian
Story of the Year
Breaking News Story: Honorable Mention, “App State student dies of COVID-19 complications,” Mickey Hutchings and Jackie Park,
Best Use of Social Media
Social Media Reporting: Fifth place, “Coverage of law enforcement stand-off,” Jackie Park, Emily Broyles, Jake Markland, Xanayra Marin-Lopez,
Multimedia Story of the Year
Multimedia Sports Story: Second place, “App State football super seniors: how the pandemic created a rare opportunity,” Silas Albright,
Interactive Graphic
Honorable Mention, “Dashboard: App State and Watauga County COVID case count,” Moss Brennan and Abi Pepin,
The following awards were presented to The Appalachian by the College Media Association (CMA) for their annual Pinnacle Awards national competition.
2021 CMA Pinnacle Awards
Organizational Awards
Broadcast Pinnacles
Four-Year TV Station of the Year: Honorable Mention, staff,
Individual Awards
Design Pinnacles
Best Online Infographic: Third place, COVID-19 Dashboard, Moss Brennan and Abi Pepin,
Instagram page, staff,
Online Pinnacles
Best Multimedia Breaking News Story: Second place, “An afternoon of disagreement,” Jackie Park, Jake Markland, Max Correa, Andy McLean, Becca Bridges,
Writing Pinnacles
Best Editorial: Second place, “EDITORIAL: Students, administrators, we’re calling on you to stop COVID-19 in Boone – it’s a matter of life and death,” staff,
The following awards were presented to The Appalachian by the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) for their annual Best of Show convention competition.
2021 ACP Best in Show Awards
Organizational Awards
Newspaper, Four-year campus with more than 10,000 students
Second place,
Literary Arts Magazine
Eighth place,
- spring 2021 edition, staff
Digital Newsletter
Second place,
- , fall 2021, staff
Website, more than 10,000 students
Seventh place,
- , fall 2021, staff
Advertising Rate Card
Sixth place,
- , 2021-2022 rate card, Shelly Banz, Jessica Kimes, Efrain Arias-Media Jr.
Advertising Special Newspaper Section
Third place,
- 2021 Best of Boone edition, staff
Individual Awards
Podcast
Third place,
“Appalachian Dispatch, COVID-19 Edition: Student media and the year like no other,” Jackie Park and Mickey Hutchings
Multimedia News/Feature Presentation
Third place,
- “Building the plane as we fly it,” Jackie Park and Mickey Hutchings (theappalachianonline.com/building-the-plane-as-we-fly-it/)
- Sixth place,
, “Shots of history,” Emily Broyles, Jake Markland, Jesse Barber, Max Correa (theappalachianonline.com/shots-of-history/)
