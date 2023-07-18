Dr. Richard Gray, professor emeritus in App State’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, center, holds the polarimeter he designed and built to work with the spectrograph installed on the 1.5-meter telescope at the University of the Free State’s Boyden Observatory in South Africa. He installed and commissioned the spectrograph in spring 2023, continuing the Fulbright work he began in the 2019–20 school year. Gray is pictured in the observatory with UFS students and faculty.
Dr. Richard Gray, professor emeritus in App State’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, left, discusses the newly installed spectrograph with Hélène Szegedi, lecturer in the Department of Physics at South Africa’s University of the Free State. Gray designed and built the instrument for the 1.5-meter telescope at UFS’ Boyden Observatory, with support from his 2019–20 Fulbright. He installed and commissioned the spectrograph in spring 2023 and the instrument is now fully operational.
Dr. Richard Gray, professor emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at App State, right, works with Dr. Pat Van Heerden, senior subject matter expert in the Department of Physics at South Africa’s University of the Free State, to prepare the spectrograph that he designed and built for installation on the 1.5-meter telescope at Boyden Observatory in South Africa. Gray’s work, which began in 2019 and was put on hold in 2020 due to the global pandemic, was supported by his 2019–20 Fulbright award. Gray was able to return to the observatory this spring to commission the instrument.
The 1.5-meter telescope housed in the University of the Free State’s Boyden Observatory in South Africa. App State professor emeritus and astrophysicist Dr. Richard Gray designed and built a spectrograph for the telescope, which he installed and commissioned this spring. This work, supported by Gray’s 2019–20 Fulbright award, began in fall 2019 and was put on hold in 2020 due to the global pandemic.
BOONE — A spectrograph designed, built, installed and commissioned by Appalachian State University astrophysicist Dr. Richard Gray may help scientists across the world — including those at App State and the University of the Free State (UFS) in South Africa — gain greater insights into the origins and evolution of celestial objects such as stars, planets and galaxies far, far away.
This spring, Gray successfully commissioned a spectrograph that he designed and built for the 1.5-meter telescope housed at UFS’ Boyden Observatory — work that began in 2019, as part of Gray’s Fulbright project “Uniting the Sky: An Astronomical Partnership with the University of the Free State.” The project was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a malfunction of one of the telescope’s internal mechanisms.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.