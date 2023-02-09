chemistry-grant-900.jpeg

Dr. Michael Reddish is an assistant professor in App State’s Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences. The Reddish Lab focuses on studying human cytochrome P450 enzymes — proteins that are involved in the body’s metabolism of steroid hormones, pharmaceuticals, carcinogens and fat-soluble vitamins.

 Photo by Chase Reynolds

BOONE — A five-year, $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health — the largest NIH grant in Appalachian State University’s history — is the latest to support enzyme research led by Dr. Michael Reddish that could aid in the development of new and safer therapies, including those for cancer.

“Advancing knowledge, promoting discovery and applying research findings that benefit our region, state, nation and world are strategic priorities at App State, and our faculty and staff continue to set records for external funding,” said App State Provost Heather Hulburt Norris. “We are committed to cultivating undergraduate scholarship, and this record-setting grant will allow App State faculty and students to work side by side on research activities that have the very real potential to significantly improve health care.”

chemistry-grant-2-900.jpeg

Dr. Michael Reddish, center, is pictured with senior chemistry major Katie May, left, and App State alumnus Zach Davis ’22, a research technician in the Reddish Lab.

