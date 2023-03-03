clement-violinist-2-900.jpeg

Graduate student Clement Okon has received several honors since he’s been at App State, including a Red Chair sponsorship in the Symphony of the Mountains.

 Photo by Chase Reynolds

BOONE — Nearly 6,000 miles from his home in Nigeria, violinist Clement Okon is pursuing his master’s degree in music performance at App State and sharing his talents with students and audiences throughout the High Country.

Okon received his Bachelor of Arts in music, with a major in violin, from the University of Uyo in Nigeria, where he graduated with a first-class distinction. He played for the Hope Waddell Society of Music Orchestra in Nigeria from 2013 to 2022 and became concertmaster for the orchestra in 2015 — while simultaneously playing with several other orchestras in his home country.

clement-violinist-4-900.jpeg

Violinist Clement Okon, a graduate student in App State’s Hayes School of Music, rehearses with his fellow orchestra students during class.
clement-violinist-900.jpeg

Clement Okon moved from Nigeria to Boone to pursue his master’s degree in music performance for violin at App State.

