Diyé African and Drum Ensemble 2.jpg

Diyé African and Drum Ensemble will perform during SADE. 

 Photo by Lynn Willis

BOONE —  The Department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University is presenting the 2023 Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble, whcih takes place in the Valborg Theatre on the university campus at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 1 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, April 2.

SADE is a popular annual dance concert comprising eight original works in the modern dance genre showcasing a wide variety of dance styles and themes, with each piece created by a different choreographer and their collaborators. SADE is coordinated by Associate Professor Susan Lutz, who notes that Appalachian faculty and students are demonstrating their creative talents onstage in choreography, design and performance.

FADE_2022-369.jpg

A dancer jumps during a past Theatre and Dance performance. 
FADE_2022-756.jpg

Dancers come together during a previous Theatre and Dance performance. 
FADE_2022-805.jpg

A dance routine during a past Theatre and Dance performance. 

