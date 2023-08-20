BOONE — As of Friday, Aug. 18, nearly 6,300 first-year and returning Mountaineers moved into residence halls on App State’s Boone campus in preparation for the first day of fall 2023 classes on Monday, Aug. 21.

Among the 6,280 students moving into App State's 19 residence halls are 4,625 new students — first-year and new transfer students — and 1,655 returning students.

  

