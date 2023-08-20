Jaeda Harris, a junior cellular-molecular biology major and resident assistant in New River Hall, was among the many staff and volunteers who assisted new and returning Mountaineer students with moving into residence halls on the Boone campus.
Mountaineer families assist their students with move-in on the Boone campus during the week of Aug. 14. Moving bins and carts were used to haul mini fridges, totes, comforters and more.
Photo by Kyla Willoughby
Photo by Chase Reynolds
Tessa Ewert, a first-year student from Charlotte, left, and her mother, Tracy, embrace and share a smile during App State’s move-in week for the fall 2023 semester.
BOONE — As of Friday, Aug. 18, nearly 6,300 first-year and returning Mountaineers moved into residence halls on App State’s Boone campus in preparation for the first day of fall 2023 classes on Monday, Aug. 21.
Among the 6,280 students moving into App State's 19 residence halls are 4,625 new students — first-year and new transfer students — and 1,655 returning students.
