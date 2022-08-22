Boone — The majority of App State students living on campus for the fall 2022 semester began moving into their new residence halls the week of Aug. 16 as classes started Aug. 22. 

The move-in took place across several days and started on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Staff were scattered around campus to help students find their buildings while law enforcement, volunteers and ROTC students directed traffic in busy areas of the campus. 

move in

Travon Smith was assisted in his move in by sisters Trinity and Trinitya Smith and his mother Dianna Spruill. 
move in

Lily Grogan brought a cart to organize her items to make her new residence hall homey. 
move in

Noah Reese rolled a suitcase of his belongings into his new residence hall. 

