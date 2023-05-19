BOONE — From a class of 2021 Watauga High School graduate to a 78-year-old Vietnam veteran, more than 3,600 students graduated from App State on May 12 and 13. 

App State conferred degrees to 3,610 graduates — 3,046 undergraduate students from six colleges and schools and 564 graduate students from the Williams School of Graduate Studies, including 25 doctoral students.

lawson-600.jpg

Haleigh Lawson, 19, of Boone, graduated from App State Saturday with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in management. Lawson earned her degree in two years, after graduating from Watauga High School in May 2021 with both a high school diploma and an Associate in Science from Caldwell Community College through the schools’ dual enrollment program.
1pm-spring-commencement-kw-2208.jpg

Craig Pergerson, the oldest graduate in App State’s Spring 2023 Commencement ceremonies, fulfilled a lifelong dream of obtaining a college degree as he walked across the commencement stage on Saturday, May 13. Pergerson, 78 and a Vietnam veteran, now plans to relax and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

