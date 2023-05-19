BOONE — From a class of 2021 Watauga High School graduate to a 78-year-old Vietnam veteran, more than 3,600 students graduated from App State on May 12 and 13.
App State conferred degrees to 3,610 graduates — 3,046 undergraduate students from six colleges and schools and 564 graduate students from the Williams School of Graduate Studies, including 25 doctoral students.
Chancellor Sheri Everts presided over the ceremonies, and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris presented the candidates for graduation. C. Philip Byers, an App State alum and University of North Carolina System Board of Governors member, shared congratulatory remarks on behalf of the board.
“Today marks a most defining moment in your lives and careers,” Everts said, addressing the graduates. “On the path to earning your degrees, you have demonstrated incredible grace and perseverance to arrive at this momentous occasion, and we are so very proud of each and every one of you.
“You are our most enduring legacy,” Everts added. “You will forever be a part of App State, and we invite all alumni to help shape our university for generations to come.”
Included in the graduates was Haleigh Lawson, a 19-year-old student who graduated from WHS in 2021.
Lawson earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in management, in two years, after graduating from Watauga High School in May 2021 with both a high school diploma and an Associate in Science from Caldwell Community College through the schools’ dual enrollment program.
“I am a driven person with a high work ethic,” said Lawson. “When other students were taking the required four high school classes each semester, I was taking seven to eight.”
While working toward her degree over the last two years, she earned her North Carolina Insurance License and has been working at Peak Insurance in Boone.
Lawson shared that she works hard to be fully present in the lives of her loved ones, and finds motivation in her personal mottos of “put in hard work now to enjoy the reward later” and “if you want to be different, act different.”
After graduation, she plans to take a break and travel before possibly pursuing a Master of Business Administration. She also aspires to own her own fashion or home decor boutique.
Also graduating during the commencement ceremonies was Vietnam veteran Craig Pergerson, 78, who walked across the stage Saturday to graduate from App State with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, specializing in marketing.
“This has bugged me for decades — that I did not finish college,” said Pergerson. “It was always in the back of my mind. Once you retire, you can only work around the house and yard so much. My wife finally said ‘stop talking about college and go do it.’ So I did.”
Pergerson began his journey in 1963 at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in order to get his pilot’s license — which required a college degree — but was told he was colorblind, which ended that dream at the time. He transferred to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In 1966, he received his draft notice for the Vietnam War and he served with the U.S. Army Security Agency.
After serving, Pergerson began his 42-year career in 1972. He sold life insurance before becoming the owner of his own financial planning business. He retired in 2014.
With his dream of a college education now complete, Pergerson plans to spend time with his wife of 57 years, as well as his children and grandchildren. He also plans to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse, headquartered in Boone.
Pergerson shared some words of encouragement for those who are still working toward their degrees: “Winston Churchill — during the Second World War — his favorite saying was ‘never, never, never give up.’ I adopted that decades ago. If you think you’re going to get through college without having problems … it’s going to happen. Just realize that, and stay focused on what your purpose is.”
Other graduates recognized by App State include:
- Aidan Keaveney, from Durham, graduated Friday with a Bachelor of Science in applied physics and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. He will continue his studies at App State, pursuing his Master of Science in engineering physics through the Accelerated Master's Program.He is a Chancellor’s Scholarship recipient and a member of App State’s Honors College. He has also been teaching honors and Advanced Placement physics classes at Watauga High School as a substitute teacher this semester.
- Jon Spaar, a Winston-Salem native, graduated Friday with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, with a concentration in international studies. He minored in military science and leadership. Spaar commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry and begins his service this summer. Spaar was the top cadet in the App State Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and was active with Appalachian Commandos, a non-university funded organization sponsored by the Army ROTC department of military science that develops physical fitness, tactical decision-making and leadership. Spaar participated in the 2022 Ranger Challenge hosted by the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia — an annual event that demands a high level of physical fitness, technical knowledge and teamwork. He led a team that competed against 38 other schools and placed third in the competition. Earlier this year, Spaar was selected for the U.S. Army Cadet Command George C. Marshall Award, which is awarded to the top cadets in the nation.
Wendy Wilt’s mortarboard was decorated with the emblem of DC Comics’ Wonder Woman — a clever play on her “WW” initials and a nod to her successful completion of a Bachelor of Science in public health that culminated in her graduation on Friday from the Beaver College of Health Sciences. Wilt, a Lenoir resident, began this educational journey approximately 10 years ago. The 46-year-old mother of two began by completing her high school education — which she put on hold when she was a teenager. At the age of 39, Wilt earned her high school diploma. Three years later she earned an Associate in Art from Caldwell Community College. This nontraditional student gave a lot of credit to her former supervisor, Jennifer Perry Brown ’17, for jumpstarting her drive for her degree. Wilt worked with Perry in the call center of App State’s Office of Student Financial Aid.
Recordings of the six commencement ceremonies are available on App State’s commencement website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.