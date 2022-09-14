Kidd Brewer Crowds

Fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

 Photo by Andy McLean

BOONE — More details were released Wednesday afternoon related to College GameDay's visit to Boone on Sept. 17. 

Chancellor Sheri Everts sent out an email Wednesday afternoon updating the campus community on key details surrounding the shows visit. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(1) comment

Roadking
Roadking

So I take it the poster contest is for students only. Once again the local people who have to put up more than they should have no part in any of this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.