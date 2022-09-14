BOONE — More details were released Wednesday afternoon related to College GameDay's visit to Boone on Sept. 17.
Chancellor Sheri Everts sent out an email Wednesday afternoon updating the campus community on key details surrounding the shows visit.
"This week, ESPN’s popular college football pregame show College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, is broadcasting from App State’s campus for the first time ever," Everts said in her email. "The national publicity for our university earned by these student-athletes and their coaches is unparalleled in our university’s history, and it brings with it prestige and recognition for the entire App State campus."
The show will air from 9 a.m. to noon on Sanford Mall in the middle of App State's campus.
She also wrote that multiple departments at App State are working to put together "the best — and safest — fan experience possible.
Here are some of the key details from Everts.
- ESPN’s College GameDay crew members began arriving yesterday and setup for their broadcasts and related activities is already beginning on Sanford Mall.
- On Thursday, the GameDay bus will stop by the App State at Hickory Campus on its way to Boone on Thursday afternoon. At 1 p.m., gather at The Rock or Thunder Hill, Raven Rocks and Laurel Creek quad to welcome the bus.
- ESPN recording and broadcasting of live shows begin by 8 a.m. on Friday, including College Football Live at 3 p.m. For those who want to line up early for a chance to be in the College GameDay pit on Saturday morning, sleeping bags — but no tents, chairs or coolers — will be permitted on Sanford Mall Friday night, and Plemmons Student Union restrooms will be open overnight.
- On Saturday, access to the College GameDay pit — located immediately behind the stage — will open at 5:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. School colors and high energy are required. Only 500 fans will be allowed in the pit.
- College GameDay goes live at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through 12 noon on ESPN and ESPNU and streaming on the ESPN App.
- Kickoff for the App State vs. Troy game at Kidd Brewer Stadium is at 3:30 p.m.
- Parking for Saturday's game follows game day guidelines and operations. Look for an email with parking information soon.
Everts also announced she has donated "high-stake" prizes for a poster content that will take place prior to the shows air with the grand prize winner being announced live during the show.
- The winner of the competition will get a one-year free ride — tuition and fees that can be applied to this current academic year or next academic year.
- Ten people will win $500 free dining dollars to be used at any App State campus dining retail locations.
- Ten people will win $250 free dining dollars to be used at any App State campus dining retail locations.
For full rules and regulations, visit App State’s poster contest webpage or the College GameDay FAQ section.
"With our first-ever hosting of ESPN’s College GameDay, Saturday’s football game against Troy has sold out Kidd Brewer Stadium — again — making it the fourth sellout game this season. App State Athletics has published an App State Football Fan Guide for visitors to Kidd Brewer Stadium. They have also implemented electronic ticketing and new concession areas to reduce wait times and shorten lines," Everts wrote. "Please arrive early, stay late, be loud, have fun and be respectful of our opponent, visiting fans, game officials and campus environment. We have an historic opportunity to showcase the energy, passion and traditions that give App State one of the best atmospheres in all of college football. Let's do it with courtesy and class."
More information on College GameDay can be found at promo.espn.com/collegegameday/.
So I take it the poster contest is for students only. Once again the local people who have to put up more than they should have no part in any of this.
