BOONE — “Who doesn’t love snacks?” asks Karalee Cole, a speech-language pathologist and clinical educator in the Charles E. and Geneva S. Scott Scottish Rite Communication Disorders Clinic at Appalachian State University. Cole is the creator of a summer program that pairs fun, hands-on healthy snack preparation and sampling with a speech-language pathology curriculum to help children improve their language and literacy skills.

“As educators, we often see declines in speech and language skills over the summer, when programming isn’t available through schools,” Cole explained. “I wanted to create something fun, where students don’t even realize they’re working on their language and literacy skills because those lessons have been infused with snacking — which the students are always excited about.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.