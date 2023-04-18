Appalachian State’s Theatre and Dance Department received four awards from The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
The first award is for Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management in The Moors, which was presented to Brady Warlow, Gray Fandel, Harlow Sousa and Benjamin Perkins. Next, the award for Distinguished Performance Ensemble was presented to App State for The Moors. Alexa Nemitz was awarded Distinguished Performance by an Actor in The Moors. The Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space was awarded to App State in The Moors. This last award is a new one that “celebrates teaching artists who create a rehearsal room community that prioritizes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their student artists; empowering them to safely engage with challenging theatrical stories.”
“The Kennedy Center Citizens Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex culture and physical world, and to advocate for Justine on campus and throughout the world. The Kennedy Center Citizens Artist Fellows represent the overall diversity of the national audience the Kennedy Center strives to reflect and serve.”
The Moors is a story of two sisters and a dog who live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming about love and power. The arrival of a sweet-faced governess and an anxious bird set them all on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and savagery. It was directed by Dr. Paulette Marty and was performed on campus last fall at the Greer Studio Theatre.
Theatre and Dance is hosted within the College of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian, one of seven departments in the college.
