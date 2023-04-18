the_moors-header.jpeg

Appalachian State's Theatre and Dance Department has received four awards from The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian State Theatre and Dance Department

The first award is for Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management in The Moors, which was presented to Brady Warlow, Gray Fandel, Harlow Sousa and Benjamin Perkins. Next, the award for Distinguished Performance Ensemble was presented to App State for The Moors. Alexa Nemitz was awarded Distinguished Performance by an Actor in The Moors. The Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space was awarded to App State in The Moors. This last award is a new one that “celebrates teaching artists who create a rehearsal room community that prioritizes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their student artists; empowering them to safely engage with challenging theatrical stories.”

