BOONE — Jamie Parson has been named interim chief diversity officer at Appalachian State University, effective May 10.
Parson is an assistant professor in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance at App State, where she teaches undergraduate courses in business law and insurance. In addition, she leads the Walker College of Business’ Inclusive Excellence Team (formerly Diversity Advisory Team), as well as the Risk Management and Insurance diversity initiatives in the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. She also serves on numerous boards and committees, including the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team.
Prior to arriving at App State, she served as a Title VII investigator for the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission and a special investigative unit liaison and fire claims representative at State Farm Insurance Co.
Parson will assume her new role prior to the June 1 retirement of Willie C. Fleming, who was appointed to the university’s first cabinet-level chief diversity officer position at App State by Chancellor Sheri Everts. Fleming announced his retirement in late March.
“Jamie’s leadership with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at App State is well known, and she is widely respected on our campus and nationally,” Everts said. “Jamie has consistently built diversity, equity and inclusion work into her research, scholarship and service. I appreciate her willingness to take on this cabinet-level position at this time so the important work we have underway continues seamlessly.”
As interim chief diversity officer, Parson will advise the chancellor on strategic diversity matters; lead the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team, the Chief Diversity Officer’s Advisory Board and the Chancellor’s Student Advisory Board for Diversity Recruitment; liaise with students, faculty and staff regarding diversity, equity and inclusion matters; lead training efforts; and serve as the lead implementer for the university’s strategic diversity plan.
Parson holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology-anthropology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.