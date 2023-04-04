Immigrant Mountaineers Movement team members and keynote speaker presented information at the Spring Conference. Pictured from left to right is Dr. Felicia Arriaga, Sarah Donovan, Stefanía Arteaga, Dr. Juhee Woo and Dr. Aniseh Bro.
Photo courtesy Chase Reynolds with Appalachian State University
BOONE — More than 100 community members and App State students, faculty and staff engaged in workshops, panels, presentations and discussions at the Immigrant Mountaineers Movement Spring Conference on March 24 at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences.
While the conference was the first large event hosted by the Immigrant Mountaineers Movement, the group has been present on App State’s campus since receiving its first grant in 2019. The university-sponsored grant funded a training program that featured sessions on awareness, building skills and taking action. With more than 200 people trained through the series, Social Work Senior Lecturer and Immigrant Mountaineers Movement founding member Sarah Donovan said it “was clear that there’s an interest in these topics” which prompted conference planning.
App State Faculty and Immigrant Mountaineers Movement Team Members Felicia Arriaga, Aniseh Bro, Malikia Cherubala, Meredith Sánchez, Juhee Woo and Donovan were joined by advocates from across the state to host conversations and share information.
Presentations and discussions include immigrant and refugee stories, strength and needs assessments, lapses and growth in access to health care, and immigration-affected student perspectives. It also explored research relating to the criminalization and deportation of immigrants, the educational experiences of immigration-impacted people and dialectical behavior therapy with Latino families.
Immigrant Rights Organizer and Strategist Stefania Arteaga was the main speaker for the event. Arteaga co-founded the group Comunidad Colectiva and the Carolina Migrant Network. She has worked to fight the impact of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local law enforcement collaboration. As an immigrant from El Salvador, she spent years organizing undocumented students, deportation defense campaigns and toward the successful end of 287(g) in Mecklenburg County.
While community organizations such as the Immigrant Connection of the High Country and the Immigrant Justice Coalition provide crucial resources to the community, Donovan said there are needs specific to immigration-affected students, faculty and staff — especially in the world of higher education.
“Depending on (a student’s) immigration status, they may or may not qualify for certain types of financial aid. They may or may not qualify for in-state tuition even if the student themselves is a citizen if their parents have a different immigration status. That can complicate things because, for example, when they go to fill out the FAFSA, they need to provide information about their parents, but it might not always be clear what information or how to provide that — an example of this is if a parent doesn’t have a social (security number),” Donovan said. “Students are often unsure of what to do and are then concerned that filling out these forms can can get their parents in trouble or even lead to deportation.”
Donovan said said it is crucial for institutions to offer opportunities for students to receive financial support that “isn’t contingent on their citizenship or documentation status.” Even at the high school level, Donovan said many guidance counselors do not know how to support immigration-affected students seeking higher education opportunities due to these complications.
While events like the the recent conference cannot solve all problems for immigration-affected students, open conversations about immigrants and refugees provide spaces for communal education that can lead to policy change.
“It’s one thing to say that (diversity) is important, but to actually take action and to be willing to take actions that might make people uncomfortable. Sometimes we have to get a little uncomfortable to learn and grow,” Donovan said. “We would just encourage people to lean into the discomfort of challenging the assumptions that they have, maybe the stereotypes or biases they’ve developed around immigration affected communities. There’s a lot of rhetoric that is very anti-immigrant in this country and that’s been coming from very top levels of government all the way down to local conversations. I think in these conversations, there’s just a tremendous amount of misinformation so we really want to counter that by providing good and accurate information so that people can understand that a lot of the assumptions they’ve made about immigration topics and people who hold immigrant or refugee identities.”
Donovan said that inclusion efforts and promotion of diversity on campuses is beneficial to all students, faculty, staff and the community at large. While treating people with humanity should always be a priority, Donovan said there’s notable benefits to promoting diversity.
“We have more access to cultural experiences that are really unique and different that I think enrich all of our lives when we bring in people of different cultures to our communities,” Donovan said. “There’s a good amount of research that shows that having more diverse people involved with an organization presents better outcomes for everyone involved. Having a diversity of experiences and opinions and thoughts and ideas leads to more innovation and just different ways of thinking about things that can be really beneficial to to everyone instead of just sticking with the status quo.”
