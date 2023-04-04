Immigration Conference_CR-15.jpg

Immigrant Mountaineers Movement team members and keynote speaker presented information at the Spring Conference. Pictured from left to right is Dr. Felicia Arriaga, Sarah Donovan, Stefanía Arteaga, Dr. Juhee Woo and Dr. Aniseh Bro.

 Photo courtesy Chase Reynolds with Appalachian State University

BOONE — More than 100 community members and App State students, faculty and staff engaged in workshops, panels, presentations and discussions at the Immigrant Mountaineers Movement Spring Conference on March 24 at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences.

While the conference was the first large event hosted by the Immigrant Mountaineers Movement, the group has been present on App State’s campus since receiving its first grant in 2019. The university-sponsored grant funded a training program that featured sessions on awareness, building skills and taking action. With more than 200 people trained through the series, Social Work Senior Lecturer and Immigrant Mountaineers Movement founding member Sarah Donovan said it “was clear that there’s an interest in these topics” which prompted conference planning.

