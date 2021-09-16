BOONE — This season’s speakers for the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series shake up stereotypes and offer fresh looks at mountaineer mores.
The Appalachian State University series returns to in-person events for the fall 2021 semester with four acclaimed Appalachian authors speaking on campus.
Each author will read from and discuss their work as well as lead a talk on the craft of writing. Writers can learn how to refine techniques, develop sounder work habits and gain a greater appreciation of the writing process.
The visiting authors, in order of appearance are fiction author Leah Hampton, fiction writer Ashleigh Bryant Phillips, poet Matthew Wimberley and poet Jacinta White.
“What thrills me about the writers we are bringing to campus this fall are the ways in which all four are expanding and exploring the complexities of being both Appalachian and Southern, tossing aside tropes and stereotypes to dig into the nuances of the region,” Mark Powell, author and associate professor of creative writing and director of both the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series and App State’s creative writing program said.
The series kicked off Sept. 16 with two talks from Hampton on the connection between field research and fiction. The first talk will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Table Rock Room, 201-B of Plemmons Student Union.
Admission to all events is free and and open to the public. Book sales and signings will follow the talks and the readings.
For additional information about the fall 2021 series including a complete list of event times and locations, visit https://english.appstate.edu/visiting-writers-series.
