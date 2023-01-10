NRE ORLEANS — Former App State provost and executive vice chancellor Darrell Kruger has landed a new job at the University of New Orleans.
Kruger served in those positions at App State from 2015 to February 2020, which was when he announced that he was stepping down.
Kruger now serves as the Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Executive Director, Research and Economic Development at the University of New Orleans.
According to the university, he is responsible for managing academic programs and support units and the policies and procedures that affect the academic success of University of New Orleans students.
He will also coordinate strategic planning, promotes faculty excellence in teaching, research, and service, and expands opportunities for engagement and outreach in the local, state, national, and global spheres, according to the university.
