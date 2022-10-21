CRUMPLER — Olivia Jenkins, RNC-AL, MSN, has been included into Marquis Who’s Who.
With more than 20 years of excellence in nursing, Jenkins has found success as a leader in clinical services. In this capacity, she is the senior regional director of clinical services for Navion Senior Solutions. Since 2022, she has focused her efforts on overseeing 11 assisted living communities, ensuring care compliance and educating the staff. She oversees the clinical management of complex cases.
In 2021, she earned her Assisted Living Nurse Certification.
Additionally, she has been the chief executive officer for A New You since 2020, managing the 15 social media accounts among other leadership responsibilities.
Also active as a dedicated civil advocate, Jenkins has served as a team captain for the American Heart Association Mountain Hearts Center for Prevention and Wellness. Additionally, she was the co-founder of the Nursing History Council of the North Carolina Nurses Association, and served as the chair of the council. She is a member of the North Carolina Assisted Living Association, the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association and the American Assisted Living Nurses Association, among other professional organizations in nursing.
Prior to her current role, Jenkins began as a registered nurse with the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in 1996, where she started her career as a volunteer in Labor and Delivery until 2000. She worked her way through nursing school, and then joined the team as a Labor and Delivery RN until 2005. She then furthered her career and became a Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Nurse with Ashe Memorial Hospital. She subsequently became a nursing instructor for Appalachian State University in 2012 and taught all areas of nursing. In 2016, she found her love in geriatrics, and started what would be her most beloved field of nursing, Assisted Living.
Before embarking on her professional journey, Jenkins earned an Associate of Science in Nursing from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Gardner-Webb University in 2012. She then obtained a Master of Science in nursing education from Gardner-Webb University in 2013. Well-qualified in her field, she is a registered nurse. In recognition of her excellent work, she was named the Board of Directors Rookie of the Year by the North Carolina Nurses Association in 2014. She received one of the 100 Great Nurses of North Carolina Scholarships. She states this is one of the biggest honors of her nursing career.
She was originally inspired to become a nurse by her mom and dad, who encouraged her to volunteer at a hospital in her youth and showed her the inherent value of pursuing higher education. Beginning when she was 15 years old, she has enjoyed caring for patients and has grown under the mentorship of many valuable role models over the course of her career.
