CHARLOTTE — Former Mountaineer Steve Wilks has been named the interim coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Oct. 10.
In a press release, the Panthers announced they had parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco.He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage).
In the same release, the team announced Wilks as the interim head coach. Wilks was the defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach for the Panthers. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17, according to the Panthers.
Wilks played defensive back at App State from 1987-91 and was the defensive backs coach for App State in 2001. He graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in communications, according to App State.
In January 2021, Wilks and his wife created the Keep Climbing initiative that includes establishing the Steve and Marcia Wilks Post-Graduate Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship, according to App State.
The yearly scholarship will be designated to one Mountaineer student-athlete from an underrepresented population who is pursuing a graduate degree at Appalachian State University. Each year's recipient will also be provided an internship within the athletics department that will focus on developing transferable skills, networking, mentorship and professional development. The internship also includes assisting with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Mountaineers RISE student-athlete development program, according to App State.
Even more recently in August, App State graduate Ryan Huff, who played for the Mountaineers' football team from 2017-21 and is currently a master's student in the Reich College of Education, was named the 2022-23 recipient of the Steve and Marcia Wilks Diversity and Inclusion Postgraduate Scholarship.
"Marci and I are honored to offer support to the dedicated and deserving student-athletes of Appalachian State," Steve Wilks said in an App State press release. "We are committed to making a positive impact on their educational endeavors."
