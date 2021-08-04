BOONE — Face coverings are now required in all indoor campus locations regardless of vaccination status due to rising cases in Watauga County and because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved the county to the category of “substantial” community transmission, the university announced in its COVID-19 updated Aug. 4.
Watauga County currently has 43 active COVID-19 cases. Disposable face coverings will be available for classrooms, and in academic departments and public areas throughout campus, the university stated.
Face coverings will not be required if a student, faculty or staff member are alone in a private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office; in an enclosed indoor space when only household members are present; or are actively eating or drinking.
Students, faculty and staff should also submit their COVID-19 vaccine status by Aug. 16.
Those who have not uploaded vaccine status will be required to participate in randomized COVID-19 testing throughout the year, according to the university.
Residents living in university-owned housing who have not provided proof of vaccination will be required to participate in weekly surveillance testing on campus.
The university also stated that students who have any on-campus classes and/or campus activities who have not provided proof of vaccination will be required to participate in randomized surveillance testing on campus. Additional information will be shared soon.
Employees who have not attested they are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to participate in randomized surveillance testing on campus. Additional information will be shared soon.
The university will adjust COVID-19 safety protocols, procedure and policy according to the latest federal, state, local and UNC System guidance.
Following CDC guidance, App State stated that it will use county-based community spread data to determine when requirements can be lessened or lifted. Current CDC guidance recommends face coverings for everyone in areas of “substantial” or “high” rates of transmission.
The university stated additional information about weekly surveillance testing on campus for unvaccinated individuals is coming soon.
