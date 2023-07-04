auer-portrait-600.jpg

Elizabeth Auer has been named executive director of arts engagement and cultural resources at App State, effective Aug. 15.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — After a national search, Elizabeth Auer has been named executive director of arts engagement and cultural resources at Appalachian State University, effective Aug. 15.

Auer will be responsible for administration of the university’s premier arts festival, An Appalachian Summer Festival, as well as the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, and all programming in those venues, including The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series and the APPlause! K-12 performing arts series.

  

