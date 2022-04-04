BOONE — After a national search, Dr. Sandra Vannoy has been named dean of Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business. Her role became effective April 1.
Vannoy has been on the Walker College of Business faculty in the Department of Computer Information Systems since 1998. She became an assistant professor in 2010 upon receiving her Ph.D. in information systems from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and earned promotion to associate professor in 2015, and then to professor in 2019.
She was named assistant dean for graduate programs and research in 2014 and associate dean in 2015. During this time, she directed the college’s honors program and its Master of Business Administration program, which has been internationally recognized as among the best in the world for six consecutive years. In February 2020, she was named acting dean of the Walker College of Business, and then interim dean in 2021.
“As a faculty member and administrator, Dr. Vannoy has consistently prioritized student success,” Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris said. “Her commitment to excellence has earned her the respect and trust of her colleagues, as well as university leadership and donors, and she will continue building upon the widely recognized success of the Walker College of Business.”
The Walker College of Business emphasizes international experiences, sustainable business practices, entrepreneurial programs and real-world applications with industry. The college enrolls more than 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students in 10 majors and three master’s programs. Consistently named one of “The Best Business Schools” by The Princeton Review, the Walker College of Business is accredited by AACSB International — the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which is the premier global accrediting body for schools of business.
Vannoy’s research involves the role of information technology in organizational decision-making and social dynamics, and her work has been published in the journals Information Systems Research, Communications of the ACM, and Social Network Analysis and Mining, among others.
Vannoy holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance and a Master of Business Administration from App State. Prior to her career in academia, she co-owned a small business specializing in software and business information systems, and she also held administrative positions in the health care and banking fields. She currently serves as chair of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
